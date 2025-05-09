$41.510.07
Zelenskyy called on the European Union to pave the way for the establishment of a special tribunal for Putin.
11:14 AM • 1038 views

Zelenskyy called on the European Union to pave the way for the establishment of a special tribunal for Putin.

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 5472 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 5970 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 33869 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 36686 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
05:39 AM • 33090 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 44349 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 68608 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 98906 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 150098 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

The US may reduce tariffs after successful negotiations with China: details

May 9, 02:29 AM • 32625 views

Ukraine will be hit by heavy rains with thunderstorms: weather forecast for today

May 9, 02:49 AM • 23528 views

Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9

May 9, 03:30 AM • 31187 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 15837 views

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

08:04 AM • 25844 views
Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

11:02 AM • 5472 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 5090 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

07:57 AM • 33869 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 120314 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 140553 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

07:58 AM • 9324 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 16190 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 138337 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 151470 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 86767 views
Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5052 views

Olena Duma opposed draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA reform, although it was supported by the G7 ambassadors. People's Deputies believe that Duma is sabotaging changes in the agency.

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

The opposition to draft law No. 12374-d on the reform of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency after the document was approved by the G7 ambassadors, the head of the agency Olena Duma clearly demonstrated that she is sabotaging the process of change. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive comment to UNN by People's Deputy Yaroslav Yurchyshyn.

The position on the alternative law is absurd, because there is no legal possibility of an alternative to the law, which is at the stage of the second reading. In fact, Ms. Duma clearly showed that she is sabotaging the process of adopting changes supported by Europeans

- said the MP.

In his opinion, draft law No. 12374-d on changing the management system of seized assets will still be supported by the Parliament in the second reading, as the disruption of the reform will have both internal and external consequences.

"Otherwise, there will be both external consequences - the loss of another tranche of aid from the EU under the Ukraine Facility, and internal ones - further loss of funds for the budget due to poor use of confiscated assets," Yurchyshyn explained.

Context

Earlier, the ambassadors of the G7 countries issued a public statement in which they supported the speedy adoption of draft law No. 12374-d on the reform of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency. However, the head of ARMA, Olena Duma, once again opposed the document - even after a signal of support from international partners. She stated that the agency is preparing a "new, agreed draft law", although the current version has already been supported by the Parliament in the first reading.

The head of the Verkhovna Rada's Anti-Corruption Committee, Anastasia Radina, thanked the ambassadors for their support and noted that the committee is working on the adoption of draft law No. 12374-d for the second reading. She reminded that the document envisages an independent audit of ARMA, a new competitive procedure for the election of the head and a significant improvement of the asset management system.

Let us remind you

Olena Duma has repeatedly criticized draft law No. 12374-d on the reform of ARMA, which has already been supported by the Parliament in the first reading. She stated that the document "contains politically motivated norms" and "may harm the entire anti-corruption infrastructure." At the same time, she calls her work at ARMA a "real breakthrough." At the same time, the head of the Verkhovna Rada's Anti-Corruption Committee, Anastasia Radina, believes that Olena Duma and her colleagues "deliberately spread false information" about the draft law on ARMA reform in order to preserve the existing ineffective system.

Transparency International Ukraine actually supported Anastasia Radina's position and stated that the resistance of the head of ARMA Olena Duma is nothing more than a reluctance to get rid of levers of influence. Anti-corruption experts conducted a content analysis of ARMA's public communication and came to the conclusion that instead of a constructive dialogue on reforming the institution, the agency has built a campaign to discredit draft law No. 12374-d on changing the management system of seized property and avoids any public recognition of its own mistakes.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
