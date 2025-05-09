Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

The opposition to draft law No. 12374-d on the reform of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency after the document was approved by the G7 ambassadors, the head of the agency Olena Duma clearly demonstrated that she is sabotaging the process of change. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive comment to UNN by People's Deputy Yaroslav Yurchyshyn.

The position on the alternative law is absurd, because there is no legal possibility of an alternative to the law, which is at the stage of the second reading. In fact, Ms. Duma clearly showed that she is sabotaging the process of adopting changes supported by Europeans - said the MP.

In his opinion, draft law No. 12374-d on changing the management system of seized assets will still be supported by the Parliament in the second reading, as the disruption of the reform will have both internal and external consequences.

"Otherwise, there will be both external consequences - the loss of another tranche of aid from the EU under the Ukraine Facility, and internal ones - further loss of funds for the budget due to poor use of confiscated assets," Yurchyshyn explained.

Context

Earlier, the ambassadors of the G7 countries issued a public statement in which they supported the speedy adoption of draft law No. 12374-d on the reform of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency. However, the head of ARMA, Olena Duma, once again opposed the document - even after a signal of support from international partners. She stated that the agency is preparing a "new, agreed draft law", although the current version has already been supported by the Parliament in the first reading.

The head of the Verkhovna Rada's Anti-Corruption Committee, Anastasia Radina, thanked the ambassadors for their support and noted that the committee is working on the adoption of draft law No. 12374-d for the second reading. She reminded that the document envisages an independent audit of ARMA, a new competitive procedure for the election of the head and a significant improvement of the asset management system.

Let us remind you

Olena Duma has repeatedly criticized draft law No. 12374-d on the reform of ARMA, which has already been supported by the Parliament in the first reading. She stated that the document "contains politically motivated norms" and "may harm the entire anti-corruption infrastructure." At the same time, she calls her work at ARMA a "real breakthrough." At the same time, the head of the Verkhovna Rada's Anti-Corruption Committee, Anastasia Radina, believes that Olena Duma and her colleagues "deliberately spread false information" about the draft law on ARMA reform in order to preserve the existing ineffective system.

Transparency International Ukraine actually supported Anastasia Radina's position and stated that the resistance of the head of ARMA Olena Duma is nothing more than a reluctance to get rid of levers of influence. Anti-corruption experts conducted a content analysis of ARMA's public communication and came to the conclusion that instead of a constructive dialogue on reforming the institution, the agency has built a campaign to discredit draft law No. 12374-d on changing the management system of seized property and avoids any public recognition of its own mistakes.