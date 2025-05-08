$41.440.02
47.070.11
ukenru
Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 4642 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

01:30 PM • 10366 views

A man shot people near Kyiv: there are dead, a special operation is underway to detain the shooter

01:00 PM • 13737 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
12:19 PM • 20896 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

12:11 PM • 26339 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

11:49 AM • 45904 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:18 AM • 51119 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

10:52 AM • 54928 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
08:51 AM • 38520 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

May 8, 07:53 AM • 52859 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Publications
Exclusives
Broadcast
G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16353 views

G7 ambassadors supported draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA reform, but its head, Olena Duma, called it unconstitutional. She is preparing an alternative draft law, despite the support of the current one by international partners.

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

The ambassadors of the G7 countries supported draft law No. 12374-d on the reform of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency and called for its speedy adoption. Despite this, the head of ARMA, Olena Duma, once again called the document unconstitutional and stated that she was preparing an alternative one, UNN writes.

Details

International partners have expressed clear support for draft law No. 12374-d on the reform of ARMA.

"We support strengthening the institutional basis of ARMA through the rapid adoption of No. 12374-d," the statement said.

The G7 ambassadors stressed the importance of further progress in strengthening Ukraine's anti-corruption system to fulfill international obligations regarding Euro-Atlantic integration.

This statement was a clear signal: the ARMA reform, which provides for an independent audit and renewal of the competition procedure, is a priority for international partners in the framework of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration.

The head of the Verkhovna Rada's Anti-Corruption Committee, Anastasia Radina, thanked the ambassadors for their support and noted that the committee is working on the adoption of draft law No. 12374-d for the second reading.

An integral part of the reform, reflected in the draft law, is an independent audit of ARMA, a new competitive procedure for the election of the head of ARMA with the participation of international experts, as well as a significant improvement in the management system of seized assets.

- she noted.

At the same time, the head of ARMA Olena Duma once again opposed the draft law. She stated that she is initiating a "new agreed draft law", although the current one has already received support not only from the Verkhovna Rada, but also from key international partners.

ARMA is already preparing a new, agreed draft law - taking into account all comments, including those of the G7 ambassadors

- Duma stressed.

However, according to experts, Olena Duma is actively opposing draft law No. 12474-d because she is afraid of losing her position. Therefore, it can be assumed that the new "agreed" draft law is actually an attempt to avoid the introduction of an independent audit and re-election of the head, which is provided for by the current version No. 12374-d.

Let us remind you

Olena Duma has repeatedly criticized draft law No. 12374-d on the reform of ARMA, which has already been supported by the parliament in the first reading. She stated that the document "contains politically motivated norms" and "may harm the entire anti-corruption infrastructure." At the same time, she calls her work in ARMA a "real breakthrough." At the same time, the head of the Verkhovna Rada's Anti-Corruption Committee, Anastasia Radina, believes that Olena Duma and her colleagues are "deliberately spreading false information" about the draft law on ARMA reform in order to preserve the existing ineffective system.

Transparency International Ukraine actually supported Anastasia Radina's position and stated that the resistance of ARMA head Olena Duma is nothing more than a reluctance to get rid of levers of influence. Anti-corruption experts conducted a content analysis of ARMA's public communication and came to the conclusion that instead of a constructive dialogue on reforming the institution, the agency has built a campaign to discredit draft law No. 12374-d on changing the management system of seized assets and avoids any public recognition of its own mistakes.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPoliticsPublications
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
