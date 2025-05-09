Tomorrow the "Maidan Nezalezhnosti" metro station in the capital will be closed: details of the restriction

The "Maidan Nezalezhnosti" metro station in the capital will not be open for passengers to enter and exit tomorrow. It will be temporarily closed due to events related to the stay of foreign delegations in Kyiv and the holding of commemorative events. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Kyiv Metro.

The entrance/exit restriction will last from 5:38 to 12:00. At the same time, the "Maidan Nezalezhnosti" - "Khreshchatyk" transfer hub will operate as usual.

At the same time, in the event of an air raid alert, the "Maidan Nezalezhnosti" station will operate as a shelter.

In addition, temporary traffic restrictions are possible on certain central streets of the city during the day.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Saturday, May 10, that Ukraine will host a meeting with leaders of the international "coalition of the willing".

On March 27, a meeting of the leaders of the "coalition of the willing" states took place in Paris, where they discussed supporting Ukraine in deterring Russian aggression and achieving a just and lasting peace.