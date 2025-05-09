$41.510.07
How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary
03:09 PM • 11775 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

02:28 PM • 21442 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

01:51 PM • 26878 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

11:52 AM • 35353 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM • 45819 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

11:02 AM • 71847 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

10:23 AM • 36084 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

May 9, 07:57 AM • 82693 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

May 9, 06:00 AM • 48556 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

May 9, 05:39 AM • 40310 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

Tomorrow the "Maidan Nezalezhnosti" metro station in the capital will be closed: details of the restriction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6174 views

On May 10, the "Maidan Nezalezhnosti" metro station will be closed for entry and exit from 5:38 AM to 12:00 PM due to events involving foreign delegations. The transfer hub will be operational, and during an alarm, the station will serve as a shelter.

Tomorrow the "Maidan Nezalezhnosti" metro station in the capital will be closed: details of the restriction

The "Maidan Nezalezhnosti" metro station in the capital will not be open for passengers to enter and exit tomorrow. It will be temporarily closed due to events related to the stay of foreign delegations in Kyiv and the holding of commemorative events. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Kyiv Metro.

Details

The entrance/exit restriction will last from 5:38 to 12:00. At the same time, the "Maidan Nezalezhnosti" - "Khreshchatyk" transfer hub will operate as usual.

At the same time, in the event of an air raid alert, the "Maidan Nezalezhnosti" station will operate as a shelter.

On May 10, traffic in the center of Kyiv will be limited: foreign delegations are expected08.05.25, 17:48 • 6334 views

In addition, temporary traffic restrictions are possible on certain central streets of the city during the day.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Saturday, May 10, that Ukraine will host a meeting with leaders of the international "coalition of the willing".

On March 27, a meeting of the leaders of the "coalition of the willing" states took place in Paris, where they discussed supporting Ukraine in deterring Russian aggression and achieving a just and lasting peace.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SocietyKyiv
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
