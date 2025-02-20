ukenru
Exclusive
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron made a loud statement about russia and Ukraine's right to join EU and NATO

Macron made a loud statement about russia and Ukraine's right to join EU and NATO

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54081 views

The French president called Russia a dangerous and imperialist military power. Macron emphasized that no one could deny Ukraine's right to join the EU and NATO.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that “Russia is a dangerous and imperialist military power” while answering questions on social media regarding “Russia, Ukraine and the security of Europe,” reports UNN.  

Details

Macron assures that cybersecurity and the various equipment targeted by Russia represent a reality that must be “known about.

Macron in US to tell Trump he 'can't be weak' against Putin20.02.2025, 21:17 • 38443 views

“russia is a dangerous and imperialist military power,” the president continued, urging Internet users not to engage in ‘false nationalism’. The head of state believes that “no one has the right to say” that “Ukraine has no right to join the EU or NATO”.

“I think that at this time when Ukraine is at war, resisting and losing its children every day defending its territory, nobody has the right to say: Ukraine has no right to join the European Union, Ukraine has no right to join NATO,” said the French president, who said the clause ”will be part of the peace talks.

Macron urged Europe to urgently increase military efforts because of US stance20.02.2025, 20:23 • 38119 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
franceFrance
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

