Macron made a loud statement about russia and Ukraine's right to join EU and NATO

French President Emmanuel Macron said that “Russia is a dangerous and imperialist military power” while answering questions on social media regarding “Russia, Ukraine and the security of Europe,” reports UNN.

Macron assures that cybersecurity and the various equipment targeted by Russia represent a reality that must be “known about.

“russia is a dangerous and imperialist military power,” the president continued, urging Internet users not to engage in ‘false nationalism’. The head of state believes that “no one has the right to say” that “Ukraine has no right to join the EU or NATO”.

“I think that at this time when Ukraine is at war, resisting and losing its children every day defending its territory, nobody has the right to say: Ukraine has no right to join the European Union, Ukraine has no right to join NATO,” said the French president, who said the clause ”will be part of the peace talks.

