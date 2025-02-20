ukenru
Macron in US to tell Trump he 'can't be weak' against Putin

Macron in US to tell Trump he 'can't be weak' against Putin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38444 views

The French president plans to meet with Trump in Washington and discuss his position on Russia. Macron intends to warn the American leader against showing weakness to Putin.

French President Emmanuel Macron plans to tell U.S. leader Donald Trump during his visit to the United States that he "cannot be weak" toward Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, UNN reports citing Le Monde.

Details

The White House confirmed that French President will meet with Donald Trump in Washington on Monday and announced that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected in the U.S. capital on Thursday.

Emmanuel Macron plans to tell his American counterpart: "You cannot be weak in the face of President Putin. It's not you, it's not your trademark, it's not in your interest. So how can you be credible in the face of China if you are weak in the face of Putin?"

Macron urgently convenes party leaders due to “existential threat” from Russia20.02.2025, 13:54 • 28350 views

According to the head of state, "Donald Trump creates uncertainty among those around him because he wants to make deals, find agreements. Donald Trump comes with a new administration, and the Russian president doesn't know what he will do, he tells himself that (Donald Trump) is capable of doing anything. Well, this uncertainty is good for us and for Ukraine! It's just a matter of being able to somehow structure what comes next.

Macron goes to Washington: Paris reveals what he will say about Ukraine20.02.2025, 12:15 • 30900 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Contact us about advertising