Macron goes to Washington: Paris reveals what he will say about Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Washington "next week," French Minister Delegate for European Affairs Benjamin Haddad confirmed, UNN reports citing Le Figaro.

He will come to bring the voice of Europeans and say that the future of Ukraine cannot be decided without them - Haddad explained

Haddad, as stated, fears "a failed ceasefire that would be a victory for Vladimir Putin.

The minister believes that in the ongoing negotiations in Saudi Arabia, Europe has several assets that can be used, starting with its support for Ukraine, which, as he recalled, is "greater than that of the United States.

Haddad also mentioned "economic pressure on Russia" and "our ability to provide security guarantees" as levers. In response to Trump's comments calling the President of Ukraine a "dictator without elections," the minister said that "the only dictator in this war is Putin. Zelensky is a hero".

Addendum

Haddad confirmed the comments of US President Donald Trump, who said on Wednesday that he would meet "very soon, probably on Monday" with his French counterpart.

Earlier on Wednesday, a U.S. official said that the French president is expected at the White House "early next week.