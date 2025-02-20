ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 35317 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 59294 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 102217 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 64328 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 114799 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100489 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112745 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116653 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 151708 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115146 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Macron goes to Washington: Paris reveals what he will say about Ukraine

Macron goes to Washington: Paris reveals what he will say about Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30900 views

French President Macron will visit Washington next week to discuss the situation in Ukraine. Minister Haddad emphasized the importance of the European voice in resolving the issue and called Zelenskyy a hero.

French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Washington "next week," French Minister Delegate for European Affairs Benjamin Haddad confirmed, UNN reports citing Le Figaro.

He will come to bring the voice of Europeans and say that the future of Ukraine cannot be decided without them

- Haddad explained

Haddad, as stated, fears "a failed ceasefire that would be a victory for Vladimir Putin.

The minister believes that in the ongoing negotiations in Saudi Arabia, Europe has several assets that can be used, starting with its support for Ukraine, which, as he recalled, is "greater than that of the United States.

Haddad also mentioned "economic pressure on Russia" and "our ability to provide security guarantees" as levers. In response to Trump's comments calling the President of Ukraine a "dictator without elections," the minister said that "the only dictator in this war is Putin. Zelensky is a hero".

Addendum

Haddad confirmed the comments of US President Donald Trump, who said on Wednesday that he would meet "very soon, probably on Monday" with his French counterpart.

Earlier on Wednesday, a U.S. official said that the French president is expected at the White House "early next week.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
white-houseWhite House
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
franceFrance
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

