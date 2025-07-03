Drone attack: debris fell on the roof of a residential building in Kyiv, medics are heading to the scene

In Kyiv, fragments of an enemy drone, presumably, fell on the roof of a residential building; medics and rescuers are heading to the scene. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, as reported by UNN.

A call for medics to the Obolonskyi district. There, presumably, fragments of a UAV fell on the roof of a residential building. Medics and rescuers are heading to the scene. - Klitschko reported.

Air raid alert in Ukraine: air defense forces are working in Kyiv and Poltava region

Earlier, the head of the KMVA, Timur Tkachenko, warned about the possibility of an enemy drone attack on the capital. Air defense had already worked on single targets, but a number of Russian UAVs are approaching Kyiv.