Tomorrow or in the coming days: Zelenskyy confirmed conversation with Trump
03:32 PM
Tomorrow or in the coming days: Zelenskyy confirmed conversation with Trump
02:02 PM
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
July 3, 01:42 PM
Zelenskyy on the document signed with the USA: we expect a large number of "Shaheds" to be shot down
July 3, 12:41 PM
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
July 3, 09:27 AM
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
July 3, 07:48 AM
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
July 3, 06:58 AM
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
July 3, 06:55 AM
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
July 3, 06:19 AM
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Drone attack: debris fell on the roof of a residential building in Kyiv, medics are heading to the scene

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1737 views

In Kyiv, fragments of an enemy drone fell on the roof of a residential building in the Obolonskyi district. Medics and rescuers are heading to the scene.

In Kyiv, fragments of an enemy drone, presumably, fell on the roof of a residential building; medics and rescuers are heading to the scene. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, as reported by UNN.

A call for medics to the Obolonskyi district. There, presumably, fragments of a UAV fell on the roof of a residential building. Medics and rescuers are heading to the scene.

- Klitschko reported.

Earlier, the head of the KMVA, Timur Tkachenko, warned about the possibility of an enemy drone attack on the capital. Air defense had already worked on single targets, but a number of Russian UAVs are approaching Kyiv.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarKyiv
Vitali Klitschko
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kyiv
Tesla
