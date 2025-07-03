$41.810.01
Publications
Exclusives
Air raid alert in Ukraine: air defense forces are working in Kyiv and Poltava region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 892 views

An air raid alert has been declared in a number of regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv and Poltava region, where air defense is actively working. Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko and Head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Kohut urge to stay in shelters.

Air raid alert in a number of regions of Ukraine. Air defense is working in Kyiv and Poltava region, reports UNN.

Air defense is working on enemy targets! We urge Kyiv residents to stay in shelters!

- said Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Earlier, he warned about the possibility of an attack by enemy drones on the capital. Air defense has already worked on single targets, but a number of Russian UAVs are approaching Kyiv.

Additionally

Air defense forces are also working in Poltava region.

Air defense is working in the region. Stay in shelters until the air raid alert is over!

- said Volodymyr Kohut, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration.
Antonina Tumanova

