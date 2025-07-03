Air raid alert in Ukraine: air defense forces are working in Kyiv and Poltava region
Kyiv • UNN
An air raid alert has been declared in a number of regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv and Poltava region, where air defense is actively working. Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko and Head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Kohut urge to stay in shelters.
Air defense is working on enemy targets! We urge Kyiv residents to stay in shelters!
Earlier, he warned about the possibility of an attack by enemy drones on the capital. Air defense has already worked on single targets, but a number of Russian UAVs are approaching Kyiv.
Air defense forces are also working in Poltava region.
Air defense is working in the region. Stay in shelters until the air raid alert is over!