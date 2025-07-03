Air raid alert in Ukraine: air defense forces are working in Kyiv and Poltava region

Air raid alert in a number of regions of Ukraine. Air defense is working in Kyiv and Poltava region, reports UNN.

Air defense is working on enemy targets! We urge Kyiv residents to stay in shelters! - said Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Earlier, he warned about the possibility of an attack by enemy drones on the capital. Air defense has already worked on single targets, but a number of Russian UAVs are approaching Kyiv.

Additionally

Air defense forces are also working in Poltava region.