Following the European heads of state earlier in the week, French President Macron convened party representatives on Thursday, February 20, at 11:00 a.m. to discuss European defense and countering Russia's “existential threat.”

Details

Following an emergency meeting on Monday between several European leaders, Emmanuel Macron hosts party leaders at the Elysee Palace on Thursday morning to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the additional efforts needed to defend itself in the face of an “existential threat” from Russia, as US President Trump “moves closer to Russia” while distancing himself from Europe.

After an emergency meeting on Monday of the heads of state and government from the EU and NATO member states (Norway, Canada, Iceland), Emmanuel Macron noted:

The position of France and its partners is clear and united. We want a peace in Ukraine that is lasting and durable - Macron said on X after the meeting.

Earlier, Macron assured that “France is not preparing to send ground troops to the front,” but raised the possibility of “a peacekeeping operation under a UN mandate that would run along the front line.

Recall

After talks between the US and Russian representatives in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, US President Trump made it clear that he believes the US should no longer send aid to Ukraine without receiving anything in return. Without stopping to question who really started the war in Ukraine, the White House chief seemed to question Zelenskyy's legitimacy.

Former US presidential adviser John Bolton called the plan to end the war in Ukraine “close to surrender” to Russia. According to him, such a plan could lead to the US withdrawal from NATO and the division of Ukraine.

