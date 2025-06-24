In Poland, a minibus with Ukrainians crashed into a truck: four passengers were injured, the driver was detained

$41.870.04
48.020.18
ukenru
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
05:47 PM • 4194 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
05:30 PM • 11298 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
02:05 PM • 22932 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
12:48 PM • 47399 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 71703 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 106987 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 113919 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM • 88955 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
June 24, 06:40 AM • 65306 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 68399 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2.6m/s
58%
747mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The HagueJune 24, 08:36 AM • 111212 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental ImitationJune 24, 08:49 AM • 149585 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"June 24, 09:55 AM • 116151 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection systemJune 24, 11:50 AM • 73891 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor LiashkoJune 24, 12:11 PM • 67888 views
Publications
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"03:24 PM • 29450 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor LiashkoJune 24, 12:11 PM • 68991 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection systemJune 24, 11:50 AM • 74990 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"June 24, 09:55 AM • 117210 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental ImitationJune 24, 08:49 AM • 150627 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Oleksiy Goncharenko
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
The Hague
United States
Iran
Dnipro
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandal02:38 PM • 18096 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" rebootJune 24, 11:51 AM • 26401 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 111244 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 188950 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 310478 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Hill
F-16 Fighting Falcon
The Guardian
Facebook

In Poland, a minibus with Ukrainians crashed into a truck: four passengers were injured, the driver was detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

A 22-year-old citizen of Ukraine driving a minibus caused an accident in Poland, crashing into a truck. Four Ukrainian minibus passengers were injured, one was hospitalized by helicopter. Both drivers were sober, the minibus driver was detained.

In Poland, a minibus with Ukrainians crashed into a truck: four passengers were injured, the driver was detained

In Poland, the police detained a 22-year-old Ukrainian man who, while driving a minibus on the night of June 24, crashed into a truck on the S17 highway near the village of Moshchanka. As a result of the accident, four passengers of the minibus were injured - all citizens of Ukraine. One of them was hospitalized by helicopter, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Polish police.

Details

According to the press service of the Polish police, "law enforcement officers detained the 22-year-old driver of a Volkswagen minibus, who caused a collision with a Renault truck. Both vehicles were driven by Ukrainians."

Preliminary conclusions of the investigators indicate that a 22-year-old citizen of Ukraine, who was driving a minibus in the direction of Warsaw, did not adapt the speed to the road conditions, as a result of which he crashed into the rear of the truck 

– the message says.

The accident, as indicated, occurred around 03:00 local time (04:00 Kyiv time) on the night of Tuesday near the village of Moshchanka on the 88th kilometer of the S17 highway in the direction of the Polish capital. According to law enforcement officers, both drivers were sober at the time of the accident. The minibus driver has been detained.

As the police found out, a 22-year-old citizen of Ukraine, who was driving a minibus, lost control and crashed into the rear of a truck driven by a 61-year-old Ukrainian. At the time of the collision, there were eight passengers in the minibus, all of them Ukrainians. Four of them were injured and taken to medical facilities.

According to Lublin112.pl, "one of the victims was transported to the hospital by helicopter."

Due to the accident, traffic on the highway in the direction of Warsaw was temporarily stopped. Later, the passage was restored.

Ukraine evacuated 31 citizens from Iran24.06.25, 16:43 • 1406 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergenciesOur people abroad
Volkswagen
Warsaw
Ukraine
Poland
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9