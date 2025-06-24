In Poland, a minibus with Ukrainians crashed into a truck: four passengers were injured, the driver was detained

In Poland, the police detained a 22-year-old Ukrainian man who, while driving a minibus on the night of June 24, crashed into a truck on the S17 highway near the village of Moshchanka. As a result of the accident, four passengers of the minibus were injured - all citizens of Ukraine. One of them was hospitalized by helicopter, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Polish police.

Details

According to the press service of the Polish police, "law enforcement officers detained the 22-year-old driver of a Volkswagen minibus, who caused a collision with a Renault truck. Both vehicles were driven by Ukrainians."

Preliminary conclusions of the investigators indicate that a 22-year-old citizen of Ukraine, who was driving a minibus in the direction of Warsaw, did not adapt the speed to the road conditions, as a result of which he crashed into the rear of the truck – the message says.

The accident, as indicated, occurred around 03:00 local time (04:00 Kyiv time) on the night of Tuesday near the village of Moshchanka on the 88th kilometer of the S17 highway in the direction of the Polish capital. According to law enforcement officers, both drivers were sober at the time of the accident. The minibus driver has been detained.

As the police found out, a 22-year-old citizen of Ukraine, who was driving a minibus, lost control and crashed into the rear of a truck driven by a 61-year-old Ukrainian. At the time of the collision, there were eight passengers in the minibus, all of them Ukrainians. Four of them were injured and taken to medical facilities.

According to Lublin112.pl, "one of the victims was transported to the hospital by helicopter."

Due to the accident, traffic on the highway in the direction of Warsaw was temporarily stopped. Later, the passage was restored.

