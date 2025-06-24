$41.870.04
Ukraine evacuated 31 citizens from Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 850 views

The Main Directorate of Intelligence, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, successfully evacuated 31 citizens of Ukraine from the Islamic Republic of Iran. This operation ensured the return of Ukrainians to their homeland.

Ukraine evacuated 31 citizens from Iran

The Main Directorate of Intelligence announced the successful evacuation of 31 citizens of Ukraine from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, UNN reports.

On June 24, by order of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, successfully evacuated 31 citizens of Ukraine from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Among those evacuated are 5 men, 12 women, and 14 children.

the Main Directorate of Intelligence reported.

Details

According to intelligence, thanks to the coordinated actions of all involved parties and with the assistance of international partners, the evacuation was carried out in transit through the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Moldova. All evacuees are currently heading to Kyiv.

All the time in Tehran, we felt completely unprotected, because there were no warning sirens there even once. In addition, the Internet disappeared and we did not understand what was happening at all. We are very grateful to the Ukrainian consulate in Tehran, which constantly kept in touch with us. I know that there is also a war in Ukraine, but our country does not abandon people to their fate.

said Ms. Varvara from Kyiv region, evacuated from Iran.

As noted by the Main Directorate of Intelligence, this is the final stage of a comprehensive operation by intelligence and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in Israel and Iran to rescue Ukrainian citizens from high-risk zones.

When the shelling began, it was even scarier than in Ukraine. When they said there was an opportunity to leave, we went to the north of the country, where Ukrainians from different cities of Iran gathered. We are grateful to everyone who made efforts. We are finally returning to Ukraine.

says Natalia.

Addendum

Earlier, as part of a separate operation, 176 people were evacuated from the territory of the State of Israel, 133 of whom were citizens of Ukraine.

Ukraine will continue to take all possible measures to protect its citizens – regardless of their location. The safety of every Ukrainian is a priority for the state.

the statement said.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence reminded that citizens of Ukraine who are on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran and intend to return home can contact the Embassy of Ukraine in Iran here.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Society
Iran
Tesla
