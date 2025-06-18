Evacuation from Israel and Iran: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports how many Ukrainians want to leave

293 Ukrainians have confirmed their intention to leave Israel with the assistance of the embassy. 85 citizens and 10 foreigners have expressed a desire to leave Iran. The Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassies of Ukraine in Israel and Iran are working on a number of evacuation routes for the people. This was reported to journalists by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNN reports.

With the deterioration of the security situation in the Middle East, at the instruction of Minister Andriy Sybiga, the diplomatic service is conducting round-the-clock monitoring of the security situation and appeals from Ukrainian citizens who wish to travel to safer regions or return to their homeland. - reports the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is noted that diplomats from the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel have already evacuated a number of citizens who urgently needed it.

As of the morning of June 18, the hotline of the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel received a total of over 400 appeals from Ukrainian citizens who received clarifications from consuls on possible evacuation routes. - informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The embassy is collecting an evacuation list of citizens, and all necessary instructions are posted on the diplomatic mission's resources.

As of the morning of June 18, 293 Ukrainian citizens confirmed their intention to leave Israel with the assistance of the embassy. 85 citizens and 10 foreigners with permanent residency permits in Ukraine expressed a desire to leave Iran. The Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassies of Ukraine in Israel and Iran are working on a number of evacuation routes for citizens, both on separate flights and in cooperation with partners. - reports the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Diplomats are also continuing to verify citizens' data and resolve organizational issues.

The Embassies of Ukraine in Israel and Iran continue to monitor the situation and provide consular assistance to Ukrainian citizens.

Update

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine recommends that Ukrainians refrain from traveling to Israel, Iran, and several other countries in the Middle East due to the escalation of the situation in the region, caused by Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.