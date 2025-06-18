$41.530.01
48.020.05
ukenru
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 11038 views
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
Exclusive
09:18 AM • 33969 views
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
08:06 AM • 74704 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
Exclusive
June 18, 06:55 AM • 51031 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
June 18, 03:00 AM • 68121 views
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
June 17, 04:49 PM • 99267 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 219684 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 223384 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 200428 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 229043 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
Evacuation from Israel and Iran: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports how many Ukrainians want to leave

Kyiv • UNN

 • 814 views

293 Ukrainians confirmed their intention to leave Israel with the assistance of the embassy. 85 citizens and 10 foreigners wish to evacuate from Iran.

Evacuation from Israel and Iran: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports how many Ukrainians want to leave

293 Ukrainians have confirmed their intention to leave Israel with the assistance of the embassy. 85 citizens and 10 foreigners have expressed a desire to leave Iran. The Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassies of Ukraine in Israel and Iran are working on a number of evacuation routes for the people. This was reported to journalists by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNN reports.

With the deterioration of the security situation in the Middle East, at the instruction of Minister Andriy Sybiga, the diplomatic service is conducting round-the-clock monitoring of the security situation and appeals from Ukrainian citizens who wish to travel to safer regions or return to their homeland.

- reports the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is noted that diplomats from the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel have already evacuated a number of citizens who urgently needed it.

As of the morning of June 18, the hotline of the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel received a total of over 400 appeals from Ukrainian citizens who received clarifications from consuls on possible evacuation routes.

- informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The embassy is collecting an evacuation list of citizens, and all necessary instructions are posted on the diplomatic mission's resources.

As of the morning of June 18, 293 Ukrainian citizens confirmed their intention to leave Israel with the assistance of the embassy. 85 citizens and 10 foreigners with permanent residency permits in Ukraine expressed a desire to leave Iran. The Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassies of Ukraine in Israel and Iran are working on a number of evacuation routes for citizens, both on separate flights and in cooperation with partners.

- reports the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Diplomats are also continuing to verify citizens' data and resolve organizational issues.

The Embassies of Ukraine in Israel and Iran continue to monitor the situation and provide consular assistance to Ukrainian citizens.

Ukrainians were given recommendations regarding safety and options for leaving Israel and Egypt17.06.25, 10:58 • 4938 views

Update

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine recommends that Ukrainians refrain from traveling to Israel, Iran, and several other countries in the Middle East due to the escalation of the situation in the region, caused by Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
Ukraine
Iran
