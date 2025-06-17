Ukrainians were given recommendations regarding safety and options for leaving Israel and Egypt

Due to the deteriorating security situation in Israel, the Ukrainian embassy has once again called on citizens to be careful and informed about possible evacuation routes. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from the Ukrainian Embassy in the State of Israel on Facebook.

Details

Diplomats advise to constantly monitor the messages of the Israeli Home Front Command (Pikud HaOref), in particular through the Home Front Command application or the official website, which publishes information on missile threats, danger zones and the location of shelters.

"Stay in a safe place - near shelters. Avoid traveling without urgent need, do not stay in crowded places, markets, waiting rooms, train stations, etc. Do not put yourself at risk!" - the embassy emphasized.

The diplomatic mission also noted that "the Ukrainian Embassy in the State of Israel expects the Israeli side to provide appropriate security conditions for the possibility of an organized departure of Ukrainian citizens".

"Currently, the embassy does not organize organized gatherings or escort convoys of vehicles in order not to expose Ukrainian citizens to additional danger due to the missile threat," the statement said.

In addition, it is reported that there are restrictions on holding mass events due to the lack of a sufficient number of protected premises near border crossing points and the threat of missile shelling.

Possible departure routes

"If you urgently need to leave Israel and are aware of the risk associated with it, you can use the following land routes at your own discretion," the embassy said.

In particular, the following checkpoints are recommended:

Sheikh Hussein checkpoint (Israel - Jordan) - road, open from Sunday to Saturday from 08:00 to 14:00;

Eilat - Taba checkpoint (Israel - Egypt) - pedestrian, open 24 hours a day.

"When entering Egypt, a fee is charged at the border for processing an entry visa. Visa to Jordan: electronic (recommended) or upon arrival," the statement said.

"Due to the security situation, it is OBLIGATORY to check the opening hours of the checkpoints in advance," the embassy emphasizes.

"The crossings are located in the southern and eastern border zones, where there may be increased danger and difficult climatic conditions. Shelling, traffic jams, and closures without warning are possible in the crossing zone. The Embassy cannot guarantee a successful crossing under the state of emergency in Israel and the constant missile threat," diplomats say.

Registration of citizens

"If you have not yet filled out the form, please do so. This will allow us to stay in touch and inform you of any possible changes," the statement said.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Israel continues to operate in an enhanced mode, maintains constant contact with the Israeli authorities and provides advisory assistance to citizens.

"In case of an emergency or need for consular assistance, please contact the Ukrainian Embassy in Israel," diplomats urge.

SPECIAL RESERVE ELECTRONIC ADDRESS FOR COMMUNICATION ON EVACUATION ISSUES: [email protected]; mailto:[email protected].

Phone: +972 54 667 67 82 (also available on Telegram / Viber).

"In the event of an emergency or threat to life, please contact the embassy only in critical cases - the telephone lines are overloaded, so we recommend giving preference to e-mail," the Embassy warns.

Conditions of departure from Egypt

The Ukrainian Embassy in the State of Israel also reported on the conditions of departure from Egypt, taking advantage of the offer of tour operators to purchase tickets for charter flights.

"A foreigner can use a charter flight to depart from Egypt only if he/she arrived in the country by charter plane," the embassy said.

"If your case does not meet this requirement and you plan to depart from the airports of Sharm el-Sheikh, Hurghada or Cairo, you need to purchase a ticket for a regular flight," the institution said.

Regular flights from Sharm el-Sheikh Airport are operated, in particular, by Turkish Airlines, Pegasus, etc., diplomats noted.

