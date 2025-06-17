Ukrainians were given recommendations regarding safety and options for leaving Israel and Egypt

$41.530.08
48.070.37
ukenru
The relevant committee has supported the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General.
08:28 AM • 7444 views
The relevant committee has supported the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General.
06:29 AM • 23505 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
05:57 AM • 41508 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 99827 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 90954 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 120677 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 106330 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 102565 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 175464 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 82296 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
4.8m/s
63%
749mm
Popular news
The capital of Ukraine under a combined enemy strike - KMVAJune 16, 11:28 PM • 55605 views
Russians launched 4 strikes on Zaporizhzhia: there are destructions and firesJune 17, 01:15 AM • 17404 views
As a result of the enemy attack, the dormitories of the Aviation Institute in Kyiv were damaged - Acting Rector of KAI SemenovaJune 17, 01:48 AM • 12377 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 55 injured already, no exact data on casualties05:19 AM • 25786 views
Russian Federation attack on the capital: cluster munition parts found in Nyvky06:45 AM • 48204 views
Publications
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 184986 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 207527 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 235078 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 306731 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 361461 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Igor Klymenko
Emmanuel Macron
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Kyiv
Ukraine
Israel
Iran
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 49921 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 66618 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 130241 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 111392 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 78552 views
Actual
Fox News
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kalibr (missile family)
Truth Social
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Ukrainians were given recommendations regarding safety and options for leaving Israel and Egypt

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2518 views

Due to the deteriorating security situation in Israel, the Embassy of Ukraine calls on citizens to be cautious. Diplomats advise following the announcements of the Israeli command and provided possible evacuation routes.

Ukrainians were given recommendations regarding safety and options for leaving Israel and Egypt

Due to the deteriorating security situation in Israel, the Ukrainian embassy has once again called on citizens to be careful and informed about possible evacuation routes. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from the Ukrainian Embassy in the State of Israel on Facebook.

Details

Diplomats advise to constantly monitor the messages of the Israeli Home Front Command (Pikud HaOref), in particular through the Home Front Command application or the official website, which publishes information on missile threats, danger zones and the location of shelters.

"Stay in a safe place - near shelters. Avoid traveling without urgent need, do not stay in crowded places, markets, waiting rooms, train stations, etc. Do not put yourself at risk!" - the embassy emphasized.

The diplomatic mission also noted that "the Ukrainian Embassy in the State of Israel expects the Israeli side to provide appropriate security conditions for the possibility of an organized departure of Ukrainian citizens".

"Currently, the embassy does not organize organized gatherings or escort convoys of vehicles in order not to expose Ukrainian citizens to additional danger due to the missile threat," the statement said.

In addition, it is reported that there are restrictions on holding mass events due to the lack of a sufficient number of protected premises near border crossing points and the threat of missile shelling.

Possible departure routes

"If you urgently need to leave Israel and are aware of the risk associated with it, you can use the following land routes at your own discretion," the embassy said.

In particular, the following checkpoints are recommended:

  • Sheikh Hussein checkpoint (Israel - Jordan) - road, open from Sunday to Saturday from 08:00 to 14:00;
    • Eilat - Taba checkpoint (Israel - Egypt) - pedestrian, open 24 hours a day.

      "When entering Egypt, a fee is charged at the border for processing an entry visa. Visa to Jordan: electronic (recommended) or upon arrival," the statement said.

      "Due to the security situation, it is OBLIGATORY to check the opening hours of the checkpoints in advance," the embassy emphasizes.

      "The crossings are located in the southern and eastern border zones, where there may be increased danger and difficult climatic conditions. Shelling, traffic jams, and closures without warning are possible in the crossing zone. The Embassy cannot guarantee a successful crossing under the state of emergency in Israel and the constant missile threat," diplomats say.

      Registration of citizens

      "If you have not yet filled out the form, please do so. This will allow us to stay in touch and inform you of any possible changes," the statement said.

      The Ukrainian Embassy in Israel continues to operate in an enhanced mode, maintains constant contact with the Israeli authorities and provides advisory assistance to citizens.

      "In case of an emergency or need for consular assistance, please contact the Ukrainian Embassy in Israel," diplomats urge.

      SPECIAL RESERVE ELECTRONIC ADDRESS FOR COMMUNICATION ON EVACUATION ISSUES: [email protected]; mailto:[email protected].

      Phone: +972 54 667 67 82 (also available on Telegram / Viber).

      "In the event of an emergency or threat to life, please contact the embassy only in critical cases - the telephone lines are overloaded, so we recommend giving preference to e-mail," the Embassy warns.

      Conditions of departure from Egypt

      The Ukrainian Embassy in the State of Israel also reported on the conditions of departure from Egypt, taking advantage of the offer of tour operators to purchase tickets for charter flights.

      "A foreigner can use a charter flight to depart from Egypt only if he/she arrived in the country by charter plane," the embassy said.

      "If your case does not meet this requirement and you plan to depart from the airports of Sharm el-Sheikh, Hurghada or Cairo, you need to purchase a ticket for a regular flight," the institution said.

      Regular flights from Sharm el-Sheikh Airport are operated, in particular, by Turkish Airlines, Pegasus, etc., diplomats noted.

      MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries13.06.25, 12:49 • 73210 views

      Andrey Kulik

      Andrey Kulik

      SocietyOur people abroad
      Israel
      Jordan
      Egypt
      Ukraine
      Tesla
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      S&P 500
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      ,
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Brent Oil
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Gold
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      ,
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Gas TTF
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9