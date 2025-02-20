ukenru
NATO countries are threatened by war: Kovalenko calls for changing Europe's approach

NATO countries are threatened by war: Kovalenko calls for changing Europe's approach

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25147 views

Andriy Kovalenko warned of a possible war in NATO countries in 4-6 years. According to him, Europe should strengthen military cooperation with the United States and use the experience of the Ukrainian army.

If Europe does not change its approach, war in NATO countries is guaranteed. This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.

Look, if approaches do not change, war in NATO countries is guaranteed. Europe needs to act tougher and more urgently. In 4-6 years, there will be a war in Europe, with Russian, Chinese and Iranian proxies. They will attack Europe,

- Kovalenko wrote.

He emphasized that Europe should increase purchases of American weapons and keep as many American military bases as possible.

Kovalenko also believes that European countries should not only discuss the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine, but also use the experience of the Ukrainian army, which is the only one in Europe with real combat experience in modern warfare.

Of course, Putin thinks that he has “solved” everything and that everything will be fine with the United States, but this is not the case at all, and everyone will see it. Democracies have to change their approaches and find their own balls, because there will be a big war that can still be stopped,

- Kovalenko added.

Recall

Trump saidthat World War III is “not that far away.” At the same time, he expressed confidence that it would not happen during his presidency.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

WarPolitics
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
europeEurope
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
iranIran

