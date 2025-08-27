Finnish President calls for striking Russian war machine

Finnish President Alexander Stubb stated the necessity of striking the Russian war machine. In his opinion, Vladimir Putin is not going to stop the armed aggression against Ukraine, reports UNN with reference to err.ee.

Stubb believes that Russia will try to advance in Ukraine before winter comes. At the same time, the economic situation inside the aggressor country is deteriorating, and this will not allow the Kremlin to wage war indefinitely.

Russia will no longer be able to maintain its war machine in working order for very long. Unfortunately, we cannot determine how long, and this means that this war machine must be attacked. I will say directly that the only ones who can influence President Putin to make peace are more in the east and south than in the west. Especially Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi - Stubb stated.

He also added that he is trying to convey to US President Donald Trump the truth about Russia's tactics during negotiations.

This is a typical Russian delaying tactic, which they use very skillfully. Now it's only a matter of time when President Trump reacts to this and how - Stubb added.

