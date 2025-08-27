Lebanon to present plan for Hezbollah disarmament this week - Reuters

$41.430.15
48.470.56
ukenru
01:39 AM • 10659 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 80009 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 53716 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 119512 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 142547 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 141724 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 57245 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 153313 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM • 63921 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 57063 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2.6m/s
55%
751mm
Popular news
Trump stated that the US could impose sanctions and tariffs not only against Russia, but also against UkraineVideoAugust 26, 08:53 PM • 12066 views
Gauleiter of occupied Kherson region reported to Putin about "economic growth" (video)PhotoVideoAugust 26, 10:43 PM • 4194 views
Witkoff to meet with Ukrainian representatives in New York this week - ReutersAugust 26, 11:58 PM • 10191 views
AFU thwarted the Russian summer offensive: how much Ukrainian territory is occupied02:20 AM • 10355 views
Portrait stolen by Nazis over 80 years ago found on realtor's website in Argentina03:18 AM • 6130 views
Publications
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 45772 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhotoAugust 26, 02:05 PM • 44270 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 119511 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 141723 views
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHRAugust 26, 08:06 AM • 171910 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Friedrich Merz
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
United Kingdom
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationshipPhotoAugust 26, 05:52 PM • 12028 views
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the yearAugust 26, 01:17 PM • 62657 views
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideoAugust 26, 10:03 AM • 113912 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhotoAugust 26, 06:39 AM • 136081 views
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 63830 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Hryvnia
Oil
Cruise missile
The New York Times

Lebanon to present plan for Hezbollah disarmament this week - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

The Lebanese government will present a plan on August 31, according to which the radical group must lay down its arms. The leader of Hezbollah stated that he would not implement it until Israel fulfills the ceasefire agreement.

Lebanon to present plan for Hezbollah disarmament this week - Reuters

The Lebanese government will present a plan on Sunday, August 31, to persuade the radical group "Hezbollah" to lay down its arms, and Israel is expected to present a corresponding program for the withdrawal of its troops from Lebanese territory. This was stated by a high-ranking American envoy Thomas Barrack, reports UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Speaking after talks with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Barrack said that the Lebanese proposal would not involve military coercion, but would focus on efforts to encourage Hezbollah to surrender its weapons.

The Lebanese army and government are not talking about war. They are talking about how to persuade Hezbollah to surrender these weapons 

- said Barrack. Before his visit to Beirut, he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel said: we do not want to occupy Lebanon. We are ready to withdraw troops from Lebanon and will fulfill these expectations for troop withdrawal with our plan, as soon as we see what plan really provides for the disarmament of Hezbollah

- he said.

It is also reported that after meeting with the US delegation, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam stated: Lebanon has begun an irreversible process of transferring all weapons under state control, and the army must present a comprehensive plan for the disarmament of Hezbollah by next week.

At the same time, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem refused to lay down his arms and stated that he would not discuss the issue until Israel fully complies with the ceasefire agreement.

Recall

Hezbollah leader Sheikh Naim Qassem threatens Lebanon with confrontation. The group accuses the Lebanese government of "surrendering" the country to Israel.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Israel
Ministry of Defense (Israel)
Reuters
Israel Defense Forces
Lebanon
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States