Lebanon to present plan for Hezbollah disarmament this week - Reuters

The Lebanese government will present a plan on Sunday, August 31, to persuade the radical group "Hezbollah" to lay down its arms, and Israel is expected to present a corresponding program for the withdrawal of its troops from Lebanese territory. This was stated by a high-ranking American envoy Thomas Barrack, reports UNN with reference to Reuters.

Speaking after talks with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Barrack said that the Lebanese proposal would not involve military coercion, but would focus on efforts to encourage Hezbollah to surrender its weapons.

The Lebanese army and government are not talking about war. They are talking about how to persuade Hezbollah to surrender these weapons - said Barrack. Before his visit to Beirut, he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel said: we do not want to occupy Lebanon. We are ready to withdraw troops from Lebanon and will fulfill these expectations for troop withdrawal with our plan, as soon as we see what plan really provides for the disarmament of Hezbollah - he said.

It is also reported that after meeting with the US delegation, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam stated: Lebanon has begun an irreversible process of transferring all weapons under state control, and the army must present a comprehensive plan for the disarmament of Hezbollah by next week.

At the same time, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem refused to lay down his arms and stated that he would not discuss the issue until Israel fully complies with the ceasefire agreement.

