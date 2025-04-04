Ministry of Defense (Israel)

The Israeli Defense Minister announced the beginning of a new phase of the war with the center of gravity shifting to the north. The goal is the safe return of residents of northern towns to their homes.
Israel has called on civilians to evacuate parts of Rafah, Gaza Strip, as it prepares for a potential offensive against Hamas militants.
Netanyahu has rejected ending the war with Hamas as part of a potential hostage deal, insisting on toppling Hamas and continuing the Rafah operation despite US opposition.
The International Criminal Court is ready to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, IDF Chief of Staff and Israeli security officials in connection with alleged violations during the war in the Gaza Strip, according to an article in The Times.
Israel is preparing for a large-scale ground offensive on the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip and warns of the evacuation of Palestinian civilians, planning to strike four Hamas battalions believed to be based in the city.
Iran launched a massive missile strike against Israel in response to the attack on its embassy in Syria, which China called "the exercise of the right to self-defense.
Israel will open a situation center to coordinate aid distribution in Gaza with the World Central Kitchen following a deadly strike that killed seven aid workers.
The Israeli military cabinet was presented with a plan to evacuate Palestinians from the city of Rafah in Gaza and provide humanitarian aid to southern Gaza to prevent looting.
In 2023, the Prosecutor General's Office served 63 people with suspicion notices and sent 26 indictments against 51 people in Maidan cases to court.
The government has transferred almost UAH 4. 5 billion to local budgets in eleven regions for programs to restore social and critical infrastructure damaged by the war.
Israel announced the rapid deployment of troops on the border with Lebanon, saying that troops could "very soon engage in combat" there. Defense Minister Yoav Galant said that army units are moving north from Gaza to reinforce forces on the northern border.