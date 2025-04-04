Ministry of Defense (Israel)

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 2624 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 11012 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 53805 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 194846 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 112809 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 374069 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299591 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212174 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243345 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254688 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Israel says 'new phase' of war has begun: shifts focus to northern front

The Israeli Defense Minister announced the beginning of a new phase of the war with the center of gravity shifting to the north. The goal is the safe return of residents of northern towns to their homes.

News of the World • September 18, 05:18 PM • 17970 views

Israel calls for evacuation of part of Rafah amid threatened assault

Israel has called on civilians to evacuate parts of Rafah, Gaza Strip, as it prepares for a potential offensive against Hamas militants.

News of the World • May 6, 08:12 AM • 20313 views

Netanyahu met with Blinken: Israeli PM rejects offer to end war with Hamas as part of hostage deal

Netanyahu has rejected ending the war with Hamas as part of a potential hostage deal, insisting on toppling Hamas and continuing the Rafah operation despite US opposition.

War • May 1, 06:16 PM • 26008 views

The Times: ICC ready to issue arrest warrant for Netanyahu over Gaza war

The International Criminal Court is ready to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, IDF Chief of Staff and Israeli security officials in connection with alleged violations during the war in the Gaza Strip, according to an article in The Times.

Politics • April 28, 12:35 AM • 40214 views

Israel prepares an offensive on Rafah and warns of evacuation of Palestinian civilians

Israel is preparing for a large-scale ground offensive on the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip and warns of the evacuation of Palestinian civilians, planning to strike four Hamas battalions believed to be based in the city.

News of the World • April 25, 09:57 AM • 19140 views

"Tehran has no plans for further escalation": China says Iran's massive attack on Israel was self-defense

Iran launched a massive missile strike against Israel in response to the attack on its embassy in Syria, which China called "the exercise of the right to self-defense.

News of the World • April 16, 08:29 AM • 23740 views

Israel to open situation center to coordinate Gaza aid distribution with WCK - Reuters

Israel will open a situation center to coordinate aid distribution in Gaza with the World Central Kitchen following a deadly strike that killed seven aid workers.

War • April 2, 06:03 PM • 40615 views

Israeli army presents evacuation plan for Rafah to government

The Israeli military cabinet was presented with a plan to evacuate Palestinians from the city of Rafah in Gaza and provide humanitarian aid to southern Gaza to prevent looting.

News of the World • February 26, 02:20 AM • 30861 views

Maidan cases: 63 people were notified of suspicion last year

In 2023, the Prosecutor General's Office served 63 people with suspicion notices and sent 26 indictments against 51 people in Maidan cases to court.

Politics • February 19, 03:41 PM • 26329 views

Government has transferred almost UAH 4.5 billion to community budgets to rebuild social and critical infrastructure - Shmyhal

The government has transferred almost UAH 4. 5 billion to local budgets in eleven regions for programs to restore social and critical infrastructure damaged by the war.

War • February 6, 04:19 PM • 108032 views

Israel announces imminent deployment of military forces on the border with Lebanon

Israel announced the rapid deployment of troops on the border with Lebanon, saying that troops could "very soon engage in combat" there. Defense Minister Yoav Galant said that army units are moving north from Gaza to reinforce forces on the northern border.

News of the World • January 30, 10:27 AM • 24624 views