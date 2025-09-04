Israel remains steadfast: only the release of all hostages and the disarmament of Hamas

The Islamist group "Hamas" offers Tel Aviv a truce. But the "comprehensive agreement" on a ceasefire in the Gaza war still has discrepancies in interpretation by the warring parties. In particular, in the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, "Hamas" statements were assessed only as "further manipulations." UNN reports with reference to ORF.

Details

The Islamist terrorist organization Hamas stated its readiness to "conclude a comprehensive agreement" with Israel, emphasizing that it is still awaiting Israel's response, taking into account the proposal of international mediators.

But Tel Aviv has clear remarks - for an agreement, the release of all hostages and the disarmament of the "Hamas" combat formation are necessary. Israel immediately rejected the current statement of the Islamist movement, as it does not meet the expectations of the Netanyahu government.

From the perspective of the Israeli Ministry of Defense, recent Hamas statements are "empty words." The Israeli Prime Minister himself stated in a media interview that the Hamas statement was just "further manipulations" by the terrorist organization.

Hostilities will "immediately cease," but under conditions approved by the Israeli cabinet, Tel Aviv believes.

Addition

But in Gaza, the reality is extremely dramatic, various media outlets write, including Il Giornale d'Italia. Especially for the civilian population. For the Palestinian administration, stopping military operations is important. From the perspective of local residents, the withdrawal of the Israeli army is desirable, and the opening of crossings for essential goods, as well as the immediate start of reconstruction, is necessary. It is currently difficult to predict whether the parties will agree on a political-diplomatic plan in the near future, instead of continuing the conflict.

Recall

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio opposes Israel's annexation of West Bank territories.

Israel continues a large-scale military operation against Hamas.