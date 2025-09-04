Israel remains steadfast: only the release of all hostages and the disarmament of Hamas

$41.370.01
48.200.03
ukenru
02:39 PM • 990 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
02:02 PM • 4154 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
10:04 AM • 13178 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 19226 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 19860 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 18405 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 37927 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 39701 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 42279 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 37834 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2.4m/s
40%
752mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 280630 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 274081 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 271746 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 264677 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 28525 views
Publications
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideo09:16 AM • 19536 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhotoSeptember 4, 07:53 AM • 17488 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 37930 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 36667 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 74901 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
United Kingdom
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"10:35 AM • 8658 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideo09:16 AM • 19523 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 10959 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 16858 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 18936 views
Actual
Fake news
Bild
Facebook
Shahed-136
Diia (service)

Israel remains steadfast: only the release of all hostages and the disarmament of Hamas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

Israel rejected Hamas's ceasefire proposal, calling it a "manipulation." Tel Aviv demands the release of all hostages and the disarmament of Hamas.

Israel remains steadfast: only the release of all hostages and the disarmament of Hamas

The Islamist group "Hamas" offers Tel Aviv a truce. But the "comprehensive agreement" on a ceasefire in the Gaza war still has discrepancies in interpretation by the warring parties. In particular, in the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, "Hamas" statements were assessed only as "further manipulations." UNN reports with reference to ORF.

Details

The Islamist terrorist organization Hamas stated its readiness to "conclude a comprehensive agreement" with Israel, emphasizing that it is still awaiting Israel's response, taking into account the proposal of international mediators.

But Tel Aviv has clear remarks - for an agreement, the release of all hostages and the disarmament of the "Hamas" combat formation are necessary. Israel immediately rejected the current statement of the Islamist movement, as it does not meet the expectations of the Netanyahu government.

From the perspective of the Israeli Ministry of Defense, recent Hamas statements are "empty words." The Israeli Prime Minister himself stated in a media interview that the Hamas statement was just "further manipulations" by the terrorist organization.

Hostilities will "immediately cease," but under conditions approved by the Israeli cabinet, Tel Aviv believes.

Addition

But in Gaza, the reality is extremely dramatic, various media outlets write, including Il Giornale d'Italia. Especially for the civilian population. For the Palestinian administration, stopping military operations is important. From the perspective of local residents, the withdrawal of the Israeli army is desirable, and the opening of crossings for essential goods, as well as the immediate start of reconstruction, is necessary. It is currently difficult to predict whether the parties will agree on a political-diplomatic plan in the near future, instead of continuing the conflict.

Recall

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio opposes Israel's annexation of West Bank territories.

Israel continues a large-scale military operation against Hamas.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Marco Rubio
Israel
Ministry of Defense (Israel)
Binyamin Netanyahu
Gaza Strip
Tel Aviv