Maidan cases: 63 people were notified of suspicion last year

Maidan cases: 63 people were notified of suspicion last year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26309 views

In 2023, the Prosecutor General's Office served 63 people with suspicion notices and sent 26 indictments against 51 people in Maidan cases to court.

In 2023, 63 people were notified of suspicion in the Maidan cases, and 26 indictments against 51 people were sent to court. UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Currently, prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office are conducting pre-trial investigations in 57 criminal proceedings against 76 people. These criminal proceedings cover more than 3,600 episodes of criminal offenses.

 , the statement said.

Details

It is reported that in 2023, the courts delivered 13 guilty verdicts in Maidan cases (one of which was later overturned), convicting 18 people - more than in the previous 4 years combined.

In 2023, 63 people were notified of suspicion, including:

- 6 high-ranking officials and heads of law enforcement agencies, including former ones: The Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, his first deputy, the Deputy Head of the Main Department of Public Security Police of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in Kyiv, and the heads of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in Sumy and Cherkasy regions;

- 30 law enforcement officers (including 6 investigators);

- 3 judges;

- 20 FSB officers (including 5 generals);

- 4 civilians.

In 2023, 26 indictments were sent to court against 51 people, including:

- 12 high-ranking officials and heads of law enforcement agencies, including the former President of Ukraine, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and his deputies, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine and his deputy;

- 31 law enforcement officers, including 5 investigators;

- 2 judges and 1 court official;

- 5 civilians.

Already in 2024, 3 indictments against 11 people, including 10 law enforcement officers and 1 judge, were sent to court 

 , the message says.

Maidan cases: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the results of its work19.02.24, 16:14 • 20604 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Contact us about advertising