Maidan cases: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the results of its work

The Prosecutor General's Office spoke about the results of the work on the Maidan cases and stated that during the pre-trial investigation, the direct influence of the Russian special services on the then acting representatives of the Ukrainian authorities, in particular law enforcement agencies and special services, for joint subversive activities against Ukraine and incitement to national hatred was established. This was announced by the head of the OGP's Department for Maidan Affairs, Oleksiy Donskiy, UNN reports with reference to the OGP.

Mr. Donskyi noted the progress made in the delivery of verdicts over the past year compared to previous periods.

After almost 8 years of court proceedings, we have received a long-awaited verdict against the direct perpetrators of the mass shootings of unarmed protesters on Instytutska Street in Kyiv on February 20, 2014. One of them was sentenced to life imprisonment for the first time in the Maidan cases - said the Head of the Department.

No less important, he said, are the results of identifying and prosecuting other persons involved in these crimes, in particular those whose actions were investigated in the context of the study of the so-called "trace" of the Russian Federation in the organization of crimes during the Maidan events.

"Maidan cases": SBI has already announced more than 200 suspicions, more than a hundred cases have been sent to court

Donskoy said that during the pre-trial investigation, the direct influence of the Russian special services on the then acting representatives of the Ukrainian authorities, including law enforcement agencies and special services, was established with the aim of conducting joint subversive activities against Ukraine and inciting national hatred and enmity.

He reminded that 20 officers of the Russian Federal Security Service and former SBU officers who had been cooperating in information activities had already been notified of suspicion.

20 FSB officers, including five generals, traveled to Ukraine several times and, together with SBU officers, produced relevant information materials that became the basis for committing certain criminal acts - Donskoy explained.

"If we talk about the organizers of the executions following the events of February 18-20, you can hear direct evidence of the influence of the Russian leadership on these crimes during the trial. It concerns both communication at the level of heads of state and security forces. This is a question of influence on decision-making," he added.