"Maidan cases": SBI has already announced more than 200 suspicions, more than a hundred cases have been sent to court

Over the four years of investigation of the "Maidan cases" , 239 suspicions have been notified, and 117 indictments against 211 people have been sent to court. This is reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN writes.

It is noted that the SBI continues to consistently expose and bring to justice all those responsible for the shooting of Maidan.

In just 4 years of the SBI's investigation into the Maidan cases, 239 suspicions have been served, and 117 indictments against 211 people have been sent to court. But SBI employees continue to work until all those involved in the crimes during Euromaidan - to the last perpetrator - are brought to justice. As you know, 60 thousand law enforcement officers were involved in countering 841 thousand activists from November 2013 to February 2014 - the SBI emphasized

Only since the beginning of this year, indictments against the direct killers of Maidan activists have been submitted to the court based on the SBI materials, and key figures in the investigation have been served with suspicion notices.

In particular, the Bureau completed an investigation into criminal proceedings against 20 former police officers of the Berkut special purpose company subordinated to the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in Kyiv.

They used firearms against participants of peaceful protests on February 20, 2014, which led to the death of unarmed activists. The indictments have already been sent to court.

In addition, notified of suspicion to former commanders of the Berkut special forces who tried to destroy the weapons used by their subordinates to kill participants of the Revolution of Dignity. On February 20, 2014, special forces killed 48 and injured 90 protesters on Instytutska Street in Kyiv with these weapons.

The State Bureau of Investigation notified of suspicion to the former commander of the Sevastopol Berkut and three of his subordinates who fled with weapons and joined the occupier. In particular, they helped the aggressor capture Crimea. During 2013-2014, the traitors, together with special forces from other Berkut units, participated in violent counteraction to peaceful protests in Kyiv - the SBI summarized.

The agency also reminded that Serhiy Hanzhy, a former high-ranking official of the Yanukovych era, also received a suspicion. Today, is the head of the occupiers' security service in Zaporizhzhia.

However, since 2014, the official has been on the international wanted list for treason for his participation in the Maidan dispersal.

The SBI also cites other significant results of the Maidan investigation, in particular:

the commander and the assistant chief of staff of the Lviv Berkut special forces unit, who are currently in custody, were served with a notice of suspicion for organizing the murders of 3 activists and the injury of 125 on February 18, 2014;

9 indictments against 16 civilians for the murder of activist Yuriy Verbytsky on the night of January 22, 2014 and 2 indictments against 7 civilians for the murder of journalist Vyacheslav Veremiy on the night of February 19, 2014 were submitted to the court;

an indictment against the Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine for organizing the dispersal of the Student Maidan on November 30, 2013 was sent to court;

20 officers of the Russian Federal Security Service who assisted the then leadership of the SBU in committing high treason and inciting hatred between Euromaidan activists were exposed and brought to criminal responsibility;

56 indictments against 67 people (8 judges and the head of the court staff, 7 prosecutors, 24 police investigators and 3 heads of police investigative units, 2 heads of regional police departments, 17 Berkut special forces, and 5 civilians - their accomplices) were sent to court for the unlawful detention, prosecution and detention of Maidan activists in Kyiv, Cherkasy and Sumy.

Based on the SBI materials, the court decision transferred to the state the property of the former President of Ukraine in the amount of UAH 31 million, USD 85 thousand, as well as 537 historical and cultural values worth about EUR 19 million, 2 land plots, 8 buildings - the SBI summarized.

In addition, the SBI initiated sanctions against former heads of state bodies and the recovery of more than UAH 14 million, 58 land plots, 20 houses and 26 apartments for the state.

Law enforcement officials also emphasize that an important achievement of the investigation was the completion and transfer to court of the largest "Maidan case" against the then state leadership and heads of law enforcement agencies, including:

former President of Ukraine;

former head of the SBU and his first deputy;

former Minister of Internal Affairs and his deputy;

former Minister of Defense;

former commander of the Internal Troops;

former head of the Kyiv police, his deputy and the head of the Berkut regiment.

Preliminarily, these former high-ranking officials are accused of organizing the murders of 67 citizens and causing injuries to 887 people from February 18 to 20, 2014.

