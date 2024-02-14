Maidan cases: ex-Berkut member convicted of beating activists detained in Kharkiv region

A former police officer of the Berkut special police unit of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, who tortured participants of the Revolution of Dignity on January 20, 2014, was detained in Kharkiv region . This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.

In one of the villages of Kharkiv district, Kharkiv region, a former police officer of the Berkut police unit of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in Kharkiv region was detained and taken into custody - the agency summarized.

The OPG explained that the detainee was a former Berkut officer. He was sentenced to 6 years in prison for torturing protesters on January 20, 2014, at the colonnade of the main entrance to the Dynamo Stadium named after V. Lobanovsky (part 2 of Article 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

It is noted that after the court issued a guilty verdict on December 21, 2023, he went into hiding and was put on the wanted list.

