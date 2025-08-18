$41.340.11
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in Ukraine
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Hamas accepts Gaza ceasefire proposal: details of the agreement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1004 views

Hamas has agreed to the mediators' proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza. The agreement provides for a 60-day ceasefire and an exchange of hostages.

Hamas accepts Gaza ceasefire proposal: details of the agreement

The Islamist militant movement Hamas confirmed that it had agreed to a proposal regarding Gaza, which was conveyed to it by mediators the day before.

UNN reports with reference to EFE, RTVE and Qatari television.

Details

The Islamist group Hamas confirmed on Monday that it had accepted a ceasefire proposal in the Gaza Strip, put forward by Qatari and Egyptian negotiators. The Palestinian militant group agrees to the proposed ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

Earlier, Egyptian security sources and sources from the Palestinian organization informed the media about the details of the adopted document.

The text, presented by mediators Egypt and Qatar, provides for a 60-day truce in the Palestinian enclave and the release of batches of 10 Israeli prisoners in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The exact number is not specified.

Netanyahu's comment

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, upon hearing the news of the agreement's acceptance by the Palestinian organization, after meeting with Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, stated that "Hamas is under atomic pressure."

IDF to launch ground military operations in central Gaza for the first time20.07.25, 11:08 • 4667 views

And at the meeting itself, Netanyahu discussed his plans for the city of Gaza and the "completion" of IDF missions in the enclave.

Difficult negotiations between Israel and Hamas

Indirect negotiations between Israel and the armed group Hamas, mediated by the US, Egypt, and Qatar, reached a dead end in late July. According to Israel and the US, Hamas derailed the negotiations with its excessive demands. The US and Israeli delegations were recalled for consultations, and since then, no progress has been made.

The Israeli security cabinet recently decided to expand the war in Gaza. The plan envisioned capturing Gaza City and the central refugee camps with the aim of destroying the Hamas movement.

Netanyahu: Our goal is not the occupation of Gaza, but its liberation from Hamas terrorists11.08.25, 01:15 • 3449 views

At the same time, Israeli media reported in recent days that the head of government is ready to conclude an agreement only if all hostages still remaining in the Gaza Strip are released.

What Hamas agreed to

According to a source cited by EFE, Hamas, in addition to a two-month truce period, agreed to "freeze the activities of the military wing of the resistance, but not to disarm it."

The Islamist movement agreed to the deployment of joint European and Arab international forces in the Gaza Strip to enforce the truce and maintain security.

Famine in Gaza has reached incredible levels, urgent action needed - joint statement by EU and other states12.08.25, 20:22 • 6691 view

In addition, according to EFE sources, 5,000 Palestinian police officers currently in Egypt will be deployed along with international forces along the borders of the Palestinian enclave.

At the same time, it is already known that there are still unresolved points in the agreement. The text also mentions that the truce period will be alternated with "serious negotiations" to reach a final agreement.

Recall

Another day of joint strike and blockades, organized at the initiative of the Hostage Families Forum, took place in Israel.

Israeli authorities are preparing for the mass displacement of Palestinians from combat zones in the Gaza Strip.

Trump: possible land swap will need to be discussed18.08.25, 22:04 • 1760 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

