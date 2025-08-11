Netanyahu: Our goal is not the occupation of Gaza, but its liberation from Hamas terrorists

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that his country's goal is not to occupy the Gaza Strip, but to liberate it from the Hamas group. This was reported by The Times of Israel, informs UNN.

The publication notes that Netanyahu made this statement during a press conference for foreign media, where he outlined Israel's plans for continuing the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip and tried to debunk, as he put it, a "global campaign of lies" regarding Israel's conduct.

Our goal is not to occupy Gaza. Our goal is to liberate Gaza, to liberate it from Hamas terrorists. The war can end tomorrow if Hamas lays down its arms and releases all hostages - said the Israeli prime minister.

He also outlined other points of his vision for Gaza's post-war development:

Gaza will be demilitarized;

Israel will bear primary responsibility for security;

a security zone will be established on Gaza's border with Israel to prevent future terrorist incursions;

a civilian administration will be established in Gaza that seeks to live in peace with Israel.

This is our plan. Given Hamas's refusal to lay down its arms, Israel has no choice but to finish the job and inflict a decisive defeat on Hamas - said Netanyahu.

He added that Israel's policy throughout the war was "to prevent a humanitarian crisis, while Hamas's policy was to create one."

Recently, Israel's security cabinet approved a plan to take control of the Gaza Strip. The plan includes disarming Hamas, returning hostages, and demilitarizing the enclave.

Hamas condemned Israel's plan to seize the Gaza Strip as a "full-fledged war crime" that will come at a "high price." For its part, the organization stated that it would pave the way for a ceasefire agreement.

Germany, Italy, Great Britain, Australia, and New Zealand issued a joint statement condemning the Israeli security cabinet's decision to launch a new offensive operation in the Gaza Strip, which involves taking control of Gaza City itself.

