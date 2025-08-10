Special Envoy Witkoff met with Qatar's Prime Minister to prevent Israel's plans to occupy the Gaza Strip

$41.460.00
48.280.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 33677 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 107528 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 88213 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 263314 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 149657 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 323031 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 297207 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 106595 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 149229 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 79304 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
1.2m/s
58%
756mm
Popular news
Ukraine risks losing an important supporter: Czech Republic on the verge of changing course - MediaAugust 9, 09:09 PM • 15296 views
Russia claims its key role in the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlementAugust 9, 09:57 PM • 8864 views
Kyiv continues to clear courtyards and streets of abandoned and damaged cars: where most remainPhoto01:20 AM • 9808 views
Kremlin hinted at Alaska's historical proximity to Russia before Trump-Putin meeting - ISW02:33 AM • 12230 views
Thousands of Israelis protest Netanyahu's Gaza planPhoto04:40 AM • 14265 views
Publications
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideoAugust 8, 02:38 PM • 323031 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 203790 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 297207 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 302940 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 211075 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
David Lammy
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Alaska
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 48268 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 107528 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 302940 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 223847 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 233292 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Economist
TikTok
Instagram
Pistol

Special Envoy Witkoff met with Qatar's Prime Minister to prevent Israel's plans to occupy the Gaza Strip

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Qatar's Prime Minister Abdulrahman al-Thani discussed a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages. This happened amid diplomatic activity aimed at preventing Israel's plan to expand its occupation of Gaza.

Special Envoy Witkoff met with Qatar's Prime Minister to prevent Israel's plans to occupy the Gaza Strip

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff met with Qatari Prime Minister Abdulrahman al-Thani in Spain on Saturday to discuss ending the war in the Gaza Strip and releasing all 50 hostages still held by the Hamas terrorist organization. This comes amid diplomatic activity aimed at preventing Israel's plan to expand its occupation of Gaza, UNN reports, citing The Times of Israel.

Details

Meanwhile, Ynet, citing sources close to Hamas, reported that the US, Qatar, and Egypt are facilitating intensive negotiations with Israel to prevent it from seizing the entire Gaza Strip, after the cabinet decided on Thursday night to Friday to seize the enclave, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel's intention is to temporarily take control of all of Gaza.

The ceasefire proposal under consideration includes a full withdrawal of Israeli troops, demilitarization of Palestinian armed groups, expulsion of Hamas military leaders, and the establishment of a new civilian authority in Gaza, sources said, adding that Hamas is ready to resume fighting if the proposal is rejected.

Witkoff and al-Thani met in Ibiza as Qatar and the US hoped to present Israel and Hamas with a comprehensive proposal for a genuine hostage deal within the next two weeks, Axios reported, citing two sources familiar with the meeting's history. An Israeli cabinet minister said that Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer informed the cabinet that Washington is working on an "Endgame" proposal for the war. It is unclear from the report what this proposal entails.

New offensive operation in the Gaza Strip: five countries issued a statement regarding Israel's plan09.08.25, 22:13 • 6058 views

According to Jewish media reports, Dermer reportedly raised the "Endgame" plan even before the cabinet approved the plan to seize Gaza City, for which Dermer voted "yes."

An Israeli official involved in the negotiations said that "the gap between Israel and Hamas regarding ending the war is huge, so talks about a comprehensive agreement at this stage are likely meaningless." Rubio accused Macron. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused French President Emmanuel Macron of disrupting negotiations for a ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas group.

The head of American diplomacy noted that negotiations with Hamas broke down on the day Macron made a unilateral decision to recognize the Palestinian state.

If I were Hamas, I would decide like this: "Let's not make a truce... because we can be rewarded, we can consider it a victory

- said the Secretary of State.

Rubio added that after Macron's statement, other countries joined in and stated that "if a ceasefire is not reached by September, we will recognize the Palestinian state."

Addition

On Saturday evening, August 9, thousands of protesters took to the streets of Tel Aviv to protest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to escalate the nearly two-year war in Gaza, demanding an immediate end to the campaign and the release of hostages.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Steve Witkoff
Marco Rubio
Israel
Emmanuel Macron
Qatar
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
Egypt
Tel Aviv