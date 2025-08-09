New offensive operation in the Gaza Strip: five countries issued a statement regarding Israel's plan

Germany, Italy, Great Britain, Australia, and New Zealand issued a joint statement condemning the decision of Israel's security cabinet to launch a new offensive operation in the Gaza Strip, which involves taking control of Gaza City itself. This was reported by DW, informs UNN.

Specifically, the document, signed by the foreign ministers of the five states, indicates that such an operation "will worsen the current catastrophic humanitarian situation, threaten the lives of hostages, and create an additional risk of mass displacement of civilians."

The plans announced by the Israeli government could lead to violations of international humanitarian law. Any attempts at annexation or expansion of settlements violate international law noted the foreign ministers of Germany, Italy, Great Britain, Australia, and New Zealand.

They also called on the international community "to make every effort to finally end this terrible conflict now, through an immediate and permanent ceasefire that would allow for the provision of large-scale, immediate, and unhindered humanitarian aid, as the Gaza Strip faces the worst-case scenario - famine."

A political settlement, based on a negotiated two-state solution, requires the complete demilitarization of Hamas and its full exclusion from any form of governance in the Gaza Strip, where the Palestinian National Authority should play a central role. - the statement reads.

Diplomats also called on Israel to change its system for registering international humanitarian organizations, "to enable them to continue their important work in accordance with humanitarian principles and to provide assistance to civilians in need in the Gaza Strip."

Israel's security cabinet approved a plan to take control of the Gaza Strip. The plan includes disarming Hamas, returning hostages, and demilitarizing the enclave.

Hamas condemned Israel's plan to seize the Gaza Strip as a "full-fledged war crime" that would come at a "high price." For its part, the organization stated that it would pave the way for a ceasefire agreement.

