04:04 AM
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
August 7, 09:06 PM • 13044 views
Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump
Exclusive
August 7, 03:56 PM • 63262 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
August 7, 02:11 PM • 54910 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
Exclusive
August 7, 12:15 PM • 115695 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
August 7, 11:55 AM • 112970 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
August 7, 09:40 AM • 96368 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM • 146268 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
August 7, 08:14 AM • 75014 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 47812 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
Netanyahu: Israel will seize Gaza to "free" civilians from Hamas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 878 views

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the country's plans to take full control of the Gaza Strip. The goal is to oust Hamas and transfer the enclave to civilian administration.

Netanyahu: Israel will seize Gaza to "free" civilians from Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated in an interview with Fox News that his country plans to take full control of the Gaza Strip. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to Netanyahu, Israel seeks to oust the Hamas group from Gaza and transfer the enclave to civilian administration.

We intend to do this - to guarantee our security, remove Hamas from there, liberate the population of Gaza and transfer power to a civilian administration that is not Hamas and that is not one that advocates the destruction of Israel.

- said the politician.

He emphasized that Israel does not plan to control Gaza long-term or act as an authority there, but wants to create a "security perimeter" there.

"We want to hand it over to Arab forces who will manage it properly, without threatening us and providing a good life for the residents of Gaza. This is impossible with Hamas," Netanyahu summarized.

Recall

The country's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will seek the support of the country's Cabinet of Ministers for a plan for the full occupation of the Gaza Strip, despite objections from the army.

Earlier this month, Netanyahu stated that Hamas does not want a hostage deal and added that he is determined to destroy the group.

Trump does not object to Netanyahu's plans for the occupation of the Gaza Strip - Axios

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
Binyamin Netanyahu
Gaza Strip