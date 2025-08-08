Netanyahu: Israel will seize Gaza to "free" civilians from Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated in an interview with Fox News that his country plans to take full control of the Gaza Strip. This is reported by UNN.

According to Netanyahu, Israel seeks to oust the Hamas group from Gaza and transfer the enclave to civilian administration.

We intend to do this - to guarantee our security, remove Hamas from there, liberate the population of Gaza and transfer power to a civilian administration that is not Hamas and that is not one that advocates the destruction of Israel. - said the politician.

He emphasized that Israel does not plan to control Gaza long-term or act as an authority there, but wants to create a "security perimeter" there.

"We want to hand it over to Arab forces who will manage it properly, without threatening us and providing a good life for the residents of Gaza. This is impossible with Hamas," Netanyahu summarized.

The country's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will seek the support of the country's Cabinet of Ministers for a plan for the full occupation of the Gaza Strip, despite objections from the army.

Earlier this month, Netanyahu stated that Hamas does not want a hostage deal and added that he is determined to destroy the group.

