August 6, 10:17 PM
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 33082 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 41167 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 85747 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 01:33 PM • 63799 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
August 6, 01:32 PM • 59664 views
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Exclusive
August 6, 01:30 PM • 46704 views
Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka
August 6, 01:03 PM • 95682 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails
Exclusive
August 6, 10:11 AM • 70960 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
August 6, 09:59 AM • 48110 views
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Trump does not object to Netanyahu's plans for the occupation of the Gaza Strip - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1096 views

US President Donald Trump does not object to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans to launch a new military operation to occupy the entire Gaza Strip. Israel's security cabinet will approve a "war expansion plan," Trump will allow the Israeli government to make its own decisions.

Trump does not object to Netanyahu's plans for the occupation of the Gaza Strip - Axios

US President Donald Trump does not object to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans to launch a new military operation to occupy the entire Gaza Strip. This was reported by Axios, citing unnamed American and Israeli officials, UNN reports.

Details

According to the publication, Israel's Security Cabinet will approve a "war expansion plan" on Thursday, with Trump deciding not to intervene and to allow the Israeli government to make its own decisions.

Netanyahu is ready for an escalation of the war, despite immense international pressure to cease hostilities and prioritize the humanitarian crisis in the enclave, and despite the objections of his generals

- the article states.

One source said Trump was moved by a Hamas video showing an Israeli hostage digging his own grave.

This affected the president, and he will let the Israelis do what they need to do

- said the official.

He added that the Trump administration does not support Israel's annexation of parts of Gaza.

Recall

The country's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will seek the Cabinet's support for a plan to fully occupy the Gaza Strip, despite objections from the army.

Earlier this month, Netanyahu stated that Hamas does not want a hostage deal, and added that he is determined to destroy the group.

