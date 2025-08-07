Trump does not object to Netanyahu's plans for the occupation of the Gaza Strip - Axios

US President Donald Trump does not object to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans to launch a new military operation to occupy the entire Gaza Strip. This was reported by Axios, citing unnamed American and Israeli officials, UNN reports.

Details

According to the publication, Israel's Security Cabinet will approve a "war expansion plan" on Thursday, with Trump deciding not to intervene and to allow the Israeli government to make its own decisions.

Netanyahu is ready for an escalation of the war, despite immense international pressure to cease hostilities and prioritize the humanitarian crisis in the enclave, and despite the objections of his generals - the article states.

One source said Trump was moved by a Hamas video showing an Israeli hostage digging his own grave.

This affected the president, and he will let the Israelis do what they need to do - said the official.

He added that the Trump administration does not support Israel's annexation of parts of Gaza.

Recall

The country's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will seek the Cabinet's support for a plan to fully occupy the Gaza Strip, despite objections from the army.

Earlier this month, Netanyahu stated that Hamas does not want a hostage deal, and added that he is determined to destroy the group.

