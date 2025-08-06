Full occupation of the Gaza Strip by Israel: UN made a statement

The United Nations (UN) has expressed deep concern over reports of a possible Israeli decision to expand military operations throughout the Gaza Strip. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

In particular, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia, North and South America Miroslav Jenča stated during the meeting that such a step "could lead to catastrophic consequences" and could further endanger the lives of hostages remaining in Gaza.

International law clearly states: Gaza is and must remain an integral part of a future Palestinian state - said Jenča.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with senior security officials to finalize a new strategy for the nearly two-year war in Gaza.

In turn, China's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Geng Shuang expressed "great concern" about the reported plans and called on Israel to "immediately cease such dangerous actions."

Context

Earlier, Israeli media reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would seek cabinet support for a plan to fully occupy the Gaza Strip, despite objections from the army.

Earlier this month, Netanyahu stated that Hamas does not want a hostage deal and added that he is determined to destroy the group.

