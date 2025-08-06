Full occupation of the Gaza Strip by Israel: UN made a statement

$41.790.03
48.350.70
ukenru
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 53089 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 02:18 PM • 54164 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
August 5, 12:15 PM • 116273 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
August 5, 10:48 AM • 74662 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
August 5, 10:24 AM • 141392 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
August 5, 10:08 AM • 62714 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
August 5, 09:54 AM • 48019 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
August 5, 06:28 AM • 41996 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM • 126265 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 135310 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
1m/s
80%
751mm
Popular news
Ukraine has already received over a billion dollars for American weapons from NATO partners: Zelenskyy spoke with RutteAugust 5, 05:33 PM • 3104 views
"4-5 requests per seat": Ukrzaliznytsia explained the ticket shortage during peak seasonAugust 5, 05:59 PM • 5856 views
Vereshchuk: "We don't quite accept that this war will be long-term"09:58 PM • 6922 views
Court ruled the allocation of land for the National Military Memorial Cemetery illegalPhoto10:24 PM • 7894 views
"He's doing a great job": Trump hinted at who he sees as his successor11:27 PM • 2824 views
Publications
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 53089 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?PhotoAugust 5, 12:15 PM • 116274 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr regionAugust 5, 10:45 AM • 124013 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhotoAugust 5, 10:24 AM • 141393 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energizeAugust 5, 05:35 AM • 126265 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Kherson Oblast
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 71053 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 91961 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 83100 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 85932 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 386734 views
Actual
ChatGPT
M777 howitzer
Financial Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mi-8

Full occupation of the Gaza Strip by Israel: UN made a statement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1178 views

The UN expressed deep concern over reports of a possible expansion of Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip. UN Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jenča emphasized that Gaza must remain part of a future Palestinian state.

Full occupation of the Gaza Strip by Israel: UN made a statement

The United Nations (UN) has expressed deep concern over reports of a possible Israeli decision to expand military operations throughout the Gaza Strip. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

In particular, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia, North and South America Miroslav Jenča stated during the meeting that such a step "could lead to catastrophic consequences" and could further endanger the lives of hostages remaining in Gaza.

International law clearly states: Gaza is and must remain an integral part of a future Palestinian state

- said Jenča.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with senior security officials to finalize a new strategy for the nearly two-year war in Gaza.

In turn, China's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Geng Shuang expressed "great concern" about the reported plans and called on Israel to "immediately cease such dangerous actions."

Context

Earlier, Israeli media reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would seek cabinet support for a plan to fully occupy the Gaza Strip, despite objections from the army.

Earlier this month, Netanyahu stated that Hamas does not want a hostage deal and added that he is determined to destroy the group.

Trump expresses optimism about Gaza ceasefire talks during Netanyahu reception08.07.25, 10:03 • 1467 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Israel
United Nations
Binyamin Netanyahu
Gaza Strip