Trump expresses optimism about Gaza ceasefire talks during Netanyahu reception

US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
03:46 AM • 43659 views
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
July 7, 05:19 PM • 81993 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM • 94431 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
July 7, 11:23 AM • 122399 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 123625 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
July 7, 07:42 AM • 116234 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 222698 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 69338 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 85481 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 138548 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusives
Israel prepares for new military actions against Iran and expects Trump to give the "green light" - AxiosJuly 7, 11:19 PM • 18215 views
Bad weather changes train schedule: Ukrzaliznytsia told which routes will be delayedJuly 8, 12:39 AM • 34225 views
Daring Robbery in Mexico: Attackers Stole 33 Tons of Gold and Silver Concentrate02:39 AM • 25679 views
Ukraine to be hit by heat up to +39° and thunderstorms with hail: forecast for July 804:05 AM • 28609 views
Murder of a man in Kyiv: identity of the deceased established, shooter still being sought07:20 AM • 9875 views
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceledJuly 7, 02:21 PM • 112878 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heatJuly 7, 02:20 PM • 101558 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standardsJuly 7, 02:00 PM • 124166 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisagedJuly 7, 01:50 PM • 129656 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 222699 views
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Charles III
Ukraine
United States
White House
Slovakia
Hungary
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 112197 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 301327 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 141132 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 258014 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 280289 views
Shahed-136
Facebook
Tesla Model Y
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kh-101

Trump expresses optimism about Gaza ceasefire talks during Netanyahu reception

Kyiv • UNN

 • 438 views

US President Donald Trump said that negotiations to end the war in the Gaza Strip "are going very well," expressing confidence that Hamas is ready to end the conflict. Netanyahu discussed plans for the resettlement of Palestinians, while the Palestinian presidency rejected such ideas.

Trump expresses optimism about Gaza ceasefire talks during Netanyahu reception

US President Donald Trump, receiving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, stated that, in his opinion, negotiations on ending the war in the Gaza Strip "are going very well," UNN reports with reference to BBC.

Details

Trump also expressed confidence that Hamas is ready to end the 21-month conflict. "They want to meet, and they want to have this ceasefire," he said in an unexpected appearance before reporters at the White House.

The meeting took place after the latest rounds of indirect ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas in Qatar ended without a breakthrough, although talks are expected to continue this week.

On Monday, a journalist asked Trump what was preventing a peace deal in Gaza, and he replied: "I don't think there's a delay. I think things are going very well."

Both leaders were asked about potential plans for the resettlement of Palestinians, and Trump said he was working with countries bordering Israel. Meanwhile, Netanyahu said he was working with the US to find countries that "will give Palestinians a better future." "If people want to stay, they can stay, but if they want to leave, they should be able to leave," Netanyahu said.

The Palestinian presidency had previously rejected plans for the resettlement of Palestinians, which it indicated would violate international law.

Netanyahu also seemed to downplay the prospects of full Palestinian statehood, saying that Israel would "always" maintain security control over the Gaza Strip.

Israel claims control over approximately 65% of the Gaza Strip05.07.25, 03:42 • 1832 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
White House
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Qatar
Binyamin Netanyahu
Gaza Strip
