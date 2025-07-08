Trump expresses optimism about Gaza ceasefire talks during Netanyahu reception

US President Donald Trump, receiving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, stated that, in his opinion, negotiations on ending the war in the Gaza Strip "are going very well," UNN reports with reference to BBC.

Details

Trump also expressed confidence that Hamas is ready to end the 21-month conflict. "They want to meet, and they want to have this ceasefire," he said in an unexpected appearance before reporters at the White House.

The meeting took place after the latest rounds of indirect ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas in Qatar ended without a breakthrough, although talks are expected to continue this week.

On Monday, a journalist asked Trump what was preventing a peace deal in Gaza, and he replied: "I don't think there's a delay. I think things are going very well."

Both leaders were asked about potential plans for the resettlement of Palestinians, and Trump said he was working with countries bordering Israel. Meanwhile, Netanyahu said he was working with the US to find countries that "will give Palestinians a better future." "If people want to stay, they can stay, but if they want to leave, they should be able to leave," Netanyahu said.

The Palestinian presidency had previously rejected plans for the resettlement of Palestinians, which it indicated would violate international law.

Netanyahu also seemed to downplay the prospects of full Palestinian statehood, saying that Israel would "always" maintain security control over the Gaza Strip.

Israel claims control over approximately 65% of the Gaza Strip