Israel claims control over approximately 65% of the Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that as a result of intensified military operations in the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces managed to establish control over approximately 65% of the enclave's territory. This was reported by The Times of Israel, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that over the past week, the Israeli military eliminated more than 100 Hamas militants, including high-ranking commander Hakeem al-Issa.

Since the start of the war on October 7, 2023, following Hamas's attack on Israel, the Israeli Air Force has struck more than 7,500 targets belonging to the group. Among the targets hit were tunnels, weapons depots, and rocket launchers.

According to the Israeli military, the operation will continue until all set military objectives are fully achieved.

Recall

Donald Trump stated that Israel agreed to a 60-day ceasefire, hoping for an end to the war. He urged Hamas to accept the peace proposal conveyed by Qatar and Egypt.

Hamas agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza, but there's a condition