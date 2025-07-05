Hamas agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza, but there's a condition

Hamas leaders are close to approving the proposed ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, but want more reliable guarantees that any pause in hostilities will lead to a final end to the 20-month war. This is reported by The Guardian, and Reuters citing sources, as reported by UNN.

Details

On Friday, July 4, Hamas representatives issued a statement confirming that, before giving an official response, they had been negotiating with other "Palestinian factions" regarding new ceasefire proposals already accepted by Israel.

According to the source, the response is positive and should contribute to reaching an agreement.

We have conveyed our response to the ceasefire proposal to the mediators - Qatar and Egypt. Hamas's response is positive, and I believe it will help and contribute to reaching an agreement. - a Hamas official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

According to The Guardian, a senior Israeli official said: "Judging by the signals from Hamas, there is a high probability that we will start indirect negotiations in the next few days. If there is an agreement for indirect negotiations, then there will be a deal."

US President Donald Trump earlier announced a final proposal for a 60-day ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas, noting that he expects a response from the parties within hours.

Context

On October 7, 2023, central and southern Israel were under heavy rocket fire from the morning amid a prolonged and large-scale attack. More than 2200 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in an address to Israelis amid the attack from the Gaza Strip on Israel, stated that the country is "at war."

In January 2025, the parties reached a temporary truce, which provided for the exchange of hostages and prisoners, as well as an increase in humanitarian aid to Gaza. However, in March, hostilities resumed after Israel accused Hamas of violating the terms of the agreement.

Recall

The Hamas group is considering a new proposal for a truce in the Gaza Strip, conveyed by mediators from Egypt and Qatar. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar stated serious intentions to reach an agreement, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls for the complete elimination of Hamas.

Two camps have formed within Hamas, divided in their opinions regarding a ceasefire in Gaza