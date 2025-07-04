Two camps have formed within Hamas, divided in their opinions regarding a ceasefire in Gaza

The Islamist group Hamas states that it is consulting with other Palestinian groups before giving an official response to the latest US proposal regarding a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) announced on Thursday that it is holding meetings with other Palestinian factions. The goal is to discuss the new proposal from the White House administration regarding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

However, there are differing voices within Hamas regarding the current situation.

The political leadership outside the Gaza Strip, mostly based in Qatar and Istanbul, reportedly favors a ceasefire. According to Guardian sources, those elements of the terrorist group still active in the Gaza Strip reportedly want to continue fighting. - writes Guardian.

The completion of this discussion and the adoption of a consolidated decision could be a prerequisite for new negotiations with Israel.

It became known this week that Israel has accepted the terms necessary for a 60-day ceasefire, during which the parties will work to end the 20-month war.

At the same time, the Israeli military continues to bomb targets throughout the Gaza Strip.

The Hamas group is considering a new ceasefire proposal in the Gaza Strip, conveyed by mediators from Egypt and Qatar.

