Two camps have formed within Hamas, divided in their opinions regarding a ceasefire in Gaza

$41.720.09
49.180.04
ukenru
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
03:30 PM • 3564 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
02:07 PM • 20593 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 16441 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
10:29 AM • 28580 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 62898 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 154034 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 183975 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 169178 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 165997 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 103668 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
4m/s
52%
751mm
Popular news
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 101342 views
Attack on Kyiv: residential building at risk of collapse, fire and rescue unit damagedJuly 4, 07:42 AM • 41923 views
UK convenes "coalition of the willing", Zelenskyy to join - Politico12:02 PM • 8189 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreased01:18 PM • 31104 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sector01:48 PM • 21910 views
Publications
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
03:30 PM • 3558 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
02:07 PM • 20580 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sector01:48 PM • 22826 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreased01:18 PM • 32007 views
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 163531 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 102043 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 142236 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 118733 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 120905 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 122408 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

Two camps have formed within Hamas, divided in their opinions regarding a ceasefire in Gaza

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

Hamas has developed disagreements regarding the new US ceasefire proposal in Gaza. The political leadership outside Gaza supports a truce, while militants in the Gaza Strip seek a continuation of hostilities.

Two camps have formed within Hamas, divided in their opinions regarding a ceasefire in Gaza

The Islamist group Hamas states that it is consulting with other Palestinian groups before giving an official response to the latest US proposal regarding a ceasefire in Gaza.

UNN reports with reference to BBC and Guardian.

Details

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) announced on Thursday that it is holding meetings with other Palestinian factions. The goal is to discuss the new proposal from the White House administration regarding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

However, there are differing voices within Hamas regarding the current situation.

The political leadership outside the Gaza Strip, mostly based in Qatar and Istanbul, reportedly favors a ceasefire. According to Guardian sources, those elements of the terrorist group still active in the Gaza Strip reportedly want to continue fighting.

- writes Guardian.

The completion of this discussion and the adoption of a consolidated decision could be a prerequisite for new negotiations with Israel.

For reference

It became known this week that Israel has accepted the terms necessary for a 60-day ceasefire, during which the parties will work to end the 20-month war.

At the same time, the Israeli military continues to bomb targets throughout the Gaza Strip.

Recall

The Hamas group is considering a new ceasefire proposal in the Gaza Strip, conveyed by mediators from Egypt and Qatar.

Trump calls for end to Netanyahu trial: what it means for Israel03.07.25, 09:50 • 1210 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Israel
The Guardian
White House
Istanbul
Qatar
United States
Egypt
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9