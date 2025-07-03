Trump calls for end to Netanyahu trial: what it means for Israel

US President Donald Trump called for an end to the trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is accused of corruption. This sparked a debate in Israeli society about interference in the judicial system and the country's internal politics, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

In 2019, Netanyahu was charged in three different cases of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. One of them concerns accepting lavish gifts, such as champagne and cigars, from friends who allegedly asked for a favor. In the other two, he is accused of offering assistance to media company owners in exchange for favorable coverage.

The Prime Minister of Israel himself denies all charges. As the publication notes, if the case is concluded early, Netanyahu may avoid conviction, but he will likely have to leave his post. At the same time, the politician himself rejects such a possibility. He also refused a deal that involved admitting guilt, but on a smaller scale, in exchange for staying out of politics for seven years.

Netanyahu's supporters believe that forcing him to testify in court while he is leading a country at war is ridiculous.

