Publications
Exclusives
Trump calls for end to Netanyahu trial: what it means for Israel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 304 views

Donald Trump has called for an end to the trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is accused of corruption. This has sparked debate in Israeli society regarding interference in the country's judicial system and internal politics.

Trump calls for end to Netanyahu trial: what it means for Israel

US President Donald Trump called for an end to the trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is accused of corruption. This sparked a debate in Israeli society about interference in the judicial system and the country's internal politics, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

In 2019, Netanyahu was charged in three different cases of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. One of them concerns accepting lavish gifts, such as champagne and cigars, from friends who allegedly asked for a favor. In the other two, he is accused of offering assistance to media company owners in exchange for favorable coverage.

The Prime Minister of Israel himself denies all charges. As the publication notes, if the case is concluded early, Netanyahu may avoid conviction, but he will likely have to leave his post. At the same time, the politician himself rejects such a possibility. He also refused a deal that involved admitting guilt, but on a smaller scale, in exchange for staying out of politics for seven years.

Netanyahu's supporters believe that forcing him to testify in court while he is leading a country at war is ridiculous.

Recall

Benjamin Netanyahu stated that victory in the war against Iran opens up new opportunities, including for the release of hostages.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Iran
