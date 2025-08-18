Trump: possible land swap will need to be discussed

US President Donald Trump stated that there would be an attempt to organize a trilateral meeting, including with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as soon as possible. It will be necessary to discuss a possible exchange of territories, Trump said during a speech at a meeting with European leaders after a bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy, as reported by a UNN correspondent.

We will also need to discuss, given where the contact line is now, a possible exchange of territories. It's quite sad to look at the map now. This will need to be discussed with Putin. There is also President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. We will try to organize a trilateral meeting as soon as possible. I have a feeling that you and Putin can agree on something. Ultimately, this is a decision that only Putin and President Zelenskyy, the people of Ukraine, can make. - Trump stated.

He made this statement at a multilateral meeting with European leaders who arrived at the White House earlier today.

European and NATO leaders arrived at the White House for a meeting with Trump