06:34 PM
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
06:12 PM • 14932 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
05:41 PM • 12438 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
02:38 PM • 23708 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 65081 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 44023 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 66204 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 44757 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 125294 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
August 18, 08:23 AM • 108032 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo
Trump: possible land swap will need to be discussed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1542 views

Donald Trump announced a future discussion of a possible land swap. The details and context of this statement are not currently being disclosed.

Trump: possible land swap will need to be discussed

US President Donald Trump stated that there would be an attempt to organize a trilateral meeting, including with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as soon as possible. It will be necessary to discuss a possible exchange of territories, Trump said during a speech at a meeting with European leaders after a bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy, as reported by a UNN correspondent.

We will also need to discuss, given where the contact line is now, a possible exchange of territories. It's quite sad to look at the map now. This will need to be discussed with Putin. There is also President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. We will try to organize a trilateral meeting as soon as possible. I have a feeling that you and Putin can agree on something. Ultimately, this is a decision that only Putin and President Zelenskyy, the people of Ukraine, can make.

- Trump stated.

He made this statement at a multilateral meeting with European leaders who arrived at the White House earlier today.

European and NATO leaders arrived at the White House for a meeting with Trump18.08.25, 20:00 • 2370 views

Anna Murashko

