European and NATO leaders arrived at the White House for a meeting with Trump
Kyiv • UNN
EU, UK, NATO leaders arrived at the White House ahead of a meeting with US President Donald Trump, according to live broadcast data from the scene, writes UNN.
Details
According to Reuters, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and French President Emmanuel Macron arrived.
