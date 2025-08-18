$41.340.11
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 27178 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
01:21 PM • 26463 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
01:19 PM • 33435 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 30179 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 102568 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
August 18, 08:23 AM • 103188 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo
August 18, 03:44 AM • 58545 views
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants toPhoto
August 17, 06:51 PM • 74995 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 80133 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
European and NATO leaders arrived at the White House for a meeting with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 348 views

EU, UK, and NATO leaders arrived at the White House. Among them were the NATO Secretary General, the head of the European Commission, the prime ministers of Britain and Italy, the presidents of Finland and France, and the German Chancellor.

European and NATO leaders arrived at the White House for a meeting with Trump

EU, UK, NATO leaders arrived at the White House ahead of a meeting with US President Donald Trump, according to live broadcast data from the scene, writes UNN.

Details

According to Reuters, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and French President Emmanuel Macron arrived.

Zelenskyy coordinated positions with European and NATO leaders before meeting with Trump18.08.25, 19:51 • 542 views

Julia Shramko

