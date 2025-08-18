Zelenskyy coordinated positions with European and NATO leaders before meeting with Trump

In Washington, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Finland Alexander Stubb, Prime Minister of Great Britain Keir Starmer, President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as he announced on social media, adding that the leaders coordinated their positions before the start of negotiations with US President Donald Trump, writes UNN.

Details

"Our main goal is a reliable and lasting peace for Ukraine and all of Europe. And it is important that the dynamics of all our meetings yield precisely such a result. We understand that we should not expect Putin to abandon aggression and new aggressive attempts on his own. Therefore, pressure must work, and it must be precisely joint pressure – from the US and Europe, from everyone in the world who respects the right to live and international order," the President said.