Zelenskyy coordinated positions with European and NATO leaders before meeting with Trump

$41.340.11
48.310.13
ukenru
02:38 PM • 11089 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 23935 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
01:21 PM • 24822 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
01:19 PM • 30348 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 28676 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 100514 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
August 18, 08:23 AM • 102737 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo
August 18, 03:44 AM • 58407 views
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants toPhoto
August 17, 06:51 PM • 74875 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 80120 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3m/s
49%
750mm
Popular news
Sumy and the region came under attack by Russian drones: details about the consequences emergedPhotoVideoAugust 18, 07:20 AM • 57865 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidaysAugust 18, 09:00 AM • 90907 views
Budapest accuses Ukraine of pipeline attack, Kyiv respondsVideoAugust 18, 10:02 AM • 82102 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM • 69271 views
Ukraine at the finish line: when can negotiation clusters with the EU open?11:22 AM • 23549 views
Publications
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 23847 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
01:19 PM • 30266 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM • 69698 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidaysAugust 18, 09:00 AM • 91321 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 100461 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keith Kellogg
Joe Biden
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Washington, D.C.
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 64089 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 56802 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 90393 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 76934 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 142480 views
Actual
Hryvnia
Fox News
Truth Social
Oil
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Zelenskyy coordinated positions with European and NATO leaders before meeting with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the leaders of Finland, Great Britain, Italy, the EC, and NATO in Washington. They coordinated their positions before the start of negotiations with US President Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy coordinated positions with European and NATO leaders before meeting with Trump

In Washington, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Finland Alexander Stubb, Prime Minister of Great Britain Keir Starmer, President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as he announced on social media, adding that the leaders coordinated their positions before the start of negotiations with US President Donald Trump, writes UNN.

Details

"Our main goal is a reliable and lasting peace for Ukraine and all of Europe. And it is important that the dynamics of all our meetings yield precisely such a result. We understand that we should not expect Putin to abandon aggression and new aggressive attempts on his own. Therefore, pressure must work, and it must be precisely joint pressure – from the US and Europe, from everyone in the world who respects the right to live and international order," the President said.

We must stop the killings, and I thank the partners who are working for this and ultimately for a reliable and dignified peace. Together with the leaders of Finland, Great Britain, Italy, the European Commission, and the NATO Secretary General, we coordinated our positions before the meeting with President Trump. Ukraine is ready for a real truce and the establishment of a new security architecture. We need peace

- Zelenskyy wrote.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Giorgia Meloni
Alexander Stubb
European Commission
NATO
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Finland
United Kingdom
Italy
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ursula von der Leyen