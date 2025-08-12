Famine in Gaza has reached incredible levels, urgent action needed - joint statement by EU and other states

To stop hunger, "urgent measures" are needed, and Israel must "sanction all humanitarian aid supplies from international non-governmental organizations," according to a joint statement signed today by EU High Commissioner for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas and foreign ministers of more than 24 countries, UNN reports.

Details

Humanitarian suffering in Gaza has reached incredible proportions – reads a joint statement signed today by EU High Representative Kaja Kallas and foreign ministers of a number of countries.

In total, more than 24 countries are involved, including Japan, Great Britain, Canada, and Australia.

Kallas emphasized that there is a "shared sense of urgency" among these countries to end the cycle of violence and hunger in Gaza.

We call on Israel to allow more trucks to enter and better distribution of aid - emphasized the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs.

Reference

According to the UN, the amount of humanitarian aid entering the coastal zone by land and air remains insufficient. According to the UN, about 2.4 million residents of the Gaza Strip are threatened by "general starvation."

An analysis of published death data showed that most "individuals who allegedly died from malnutrition" already had pre-existing conditions that led to the deterioration of their condition - stated in the official report.

At least 100 residents died as a result of several attacks

Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip continue.

In the last 24 hours, at least 100 Palestinians have been killed and more than 500 injured. - reports Euronews.

The Gaza Ministry of Health states that at least 69 people were killed in airstrikes across the enclave, as well as in the deliberate bombing of a store called "Al-Jazeera," where five journalists died on Monday. These workers, who were located near Al-Shifa Hospital, were a key source of information for understanding what was happening inside the sector.

Ceasefire talks

Meanwhile, a high-ranking delegation of the radical Islamist group Hamas is expected to arrive in Egypt.

The meeting will focus on "recent developments" and on "ceasefire negotiations and prisoner exchange." The latter should include the release of Israeli hostages still held in the Gaza Strip.

"Mediators are working on developing a new comprehensive proposal for a ceasefire agreement," other Palestinian sources at the talks reported, according to ORF.

Recall

Germany, Italy, Great Britain, Australia, and New Zealand condemned Israel's plans for Gaza. They called for an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian aid.