In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Israeli army presents evacuation plan for Rafah to government

 30861 views

The Israeli military cabinet was presented with a plan to evacuate Palestinians from the city of Rafah in Gaza and provide humanitarian aid to southern Gaza to prevent looting.

Israeli army presents evacuation plan for Rafah to government

Israel's military-political cabinet has been presented with a plan to evacuate Palestinians from the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. The Defense Forces also presented a "future operational plan". This was reported by The Times of Israel, according to UNN.

Details

The government also approved the provision of humanitarian aid to the south of the Gaza Strip, which will be delivered in a way that "prevents the looting that has occurred in the north of the Gaza Strip and other areas.

In early February, Benjamin Netanyahu announced his intention to launch a large-scale operation in the city of Rafah on the border with Egypt. He instructed the army to provide a plan to evacuate the population and destroy the battalions of the Palestinian Hamas movement. The U.S. State Department said that the operation would be a disaster if it was carried out now. According to the UN, 1.4 million people are hiding in Rafah because of the war.

Prior to that, Netanyahu suggestedthat he would postpone the Rafah operation if the parties reached an agreement on the hostages. However, he noted the inevitability of the operation.

Israel threatens to launch ground operation in Rafah before Ramadan19.02.24, 07:07 • 32809 views

