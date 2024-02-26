Israeli army presents evacuation plan for Rafah to government

Israel's military-political cabinet has been presented with a plan to evacuate Palestinians from the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. The Defense Forces also presented a "future operational plan". This was reported by The Times of Israel, according to UNN.

Details

The government also approved the provision of humanitarian aid to the south of the Gaza Strip, which will be delivered in a way that "prevents the looting that has occurred in the north of the Gaza Strip and other areas.

In early February, Benjamin Netanyahu announced his intention to launch a large-scale operation in the city of Rafah on the border with Egypt. He instructed the army to provide a plan to evacuate the population and destroy the battalions of the Palestinian Hamas movement. The U.S. State Department said that the operation would be a disaster if it was carried out now. According to the UN, 1.4 million people are hiding in Rafah because of the war.

Prior to that, Netanyahu suggestedthat he would postpone the Rafah operation if the parties reached an agreement on the hostages. However, he noted the inevitability of the operation.

