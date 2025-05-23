Beating of a veteran in Lviv region: 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade demands punishment for attackers
Kyiv • UNN
Soldiers of the 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade demand a swift investigation into the beating of veteran Nestor Didyk in Novyi Rozdil. They promise to monitor the progress of the investigation and respond to any attempts to evade punishment.
Servicemen of the 103rd separate brigade of the territorial defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine called on law enforcement agencies to investigate as soon as possible the case of the attack and brutal beating of volunteer and veteran Nestor Dydyk in Novy Rozdil, Lviv region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the military unit on Facebook.
Details
The servicemen warned that they would monitor the investigation of the case.
We demand a quick response from law enforcement agencies, the identification of all those involved and a fair punishment for them. We reserve the right to monitor the progress of this case and appeal to all levels of government if the response is sluggish or formal.
The fellow soldiers of the injured war veteran also emphasized that
There will be no place for jackals in the cities where our brothers walk. We will not allow those who held and hold the front to be trampled in the rear. You will be held accountable. Before the law. Before society. Before conscience - if anyone of you has it left. We warn for the future: any attack on our brother in the rear is a blow to the entire army. And there will be an answer. Always.
Recall
In the city of Novy Rozdil, Lviv region, on the night of May 21, a volunteer and veteran of the war, Nestor Dydyk, was brutally beaten on the street during the notification of those liable for military service. He stopped a civilian man and asked him to present his military registration documents. He responded with rudeness and insults. And then a group of men attacked the veteran and beat him.