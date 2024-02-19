Israel threatens to launch ground operation in Rafah before Ramadan

Israel threatens to launch a ground operation in Rafah before Ramadan.

This is reported by Yle, reports UNN.

At a conference in Jerusalem, former Defense Minister and member of the Israeli military cabinet Benny Gantz announced that Israel is ready to launch a ground operation in the city of Rafah before Ramadan, which begins on March 10. The condition for avoiding this operation is that Hamas releases the hostages they are still holding.

Ramadan is a holy month of fasting for Muslims, and this year it falls on March 10.

