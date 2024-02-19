Satellite images show large-scale construction along the border between Egypt and Gaza

Satellite imagery shows significant activity along the border between Egypt and Gaza, where large-scale construction work is underway.

This was reported by BBC News, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, satellite images show extensive construction work along Egypt's border with Gaza. The work is being carried out to create a buffer zone for the possible accommodation of Palestinian refugees.

Unnamed sources in Egypt reported that they are building an isolated zone with seven-meter walls in the North Sinai province, which could be used to counter a possible Israeli offensive on the city of Rafah in Gaza.

However, Egyptian authorities have publicly denied any reports of such construction activities.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also said that Israel "does not intend to evacuate Palestinian civilians to Egypt.

Since the beginning of the war in Gaza after Hamas' attack on Israel, Egypt has consistently stated that it will not open its border to refugees.

