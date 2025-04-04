In mid-July, a Finnish citizen who was helping the Ukrainian Armed Forces was killed north of occupied Donetsk. This is the fourth volunteer from Finland to be killed in Ukraine.
The incidence of syphilis in Finland increased by 18% compared to the previous year: 457 cases were reported in 2023, the highest rate since 1995, when registration began.
The Finnish parliament unanimously approved a defense cooperation agreement that allows the United States to use 15 Finnish military facilities and facilitates the movement of American troops and equipment in Finland.
Russia has withdrawn up to 80% of its troops from the border with Finland and redeployed them to the war in Ukraine, leaving almost empty garrisons and military bases near the Finnish border.
Finland gives Ukraine the latest weapons, including those still under development, as well as positive feedback on the use of Finnish defense products in Ukraine, which will help in the development of new Finnish military equipment.
Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo rules out sending Finnish troops to Ukraine, emphasizing that Finland will continue to support Ukraine through arms supplies and military training at Ukraine's request.
Finland will do everything to ensure Ukraine's victory in the war against Russia, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said.
Finland is seeking to quickly build a TNT plant to provide Europe with this strategic substance due to an extreme shortage.
Three Russian students suspected of exporting dual-use goods from Finland to other countries in violation of sanctions face imprisonment.
Finland is in contact with NATO and the EU about growing GPS interference from Russia, which has increased during Russia's war in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said.
russian citizens can once again take pilot training in Finland after an EU court lifted sanctions restricting their flights in Europe, but they cannot fly russian-owned aircraft.
Ukraine has never used Western weapons to strike at the territory of the Russian Federation, in compliance with the conditions for the use of such weapons set by international partners.
A 12-year-old student opened fire at a school in Vantaa, Finland, wounding three other students and was detained by police.
NATO launches a large-scale military exercise called Nordic Response 24 near the Russian border, involving more than 20,000 troops from 14 countries led by Norway.
Hackers in Taiwan have gained unauthorized access to the databases of a major telecommunications company, stealing sensitive military and government data.
The Finnish Foreign Minister suggested using the funds from frozen russian assets to purchase additional weapons and materials for the Ukrainian defense forces.
Finnish officials explained that although Finland did not impose restrictions on Ukraine's use of the weapons provided, the range of Finnish weapons is shorter than that of long-range missiles supplied by other countries.
Finland plans to permanently close two temporary checkpoints on the border with Russia, which were mainly used for timber shipments but have been inactive for years due to EU sanctions and a halt in timber imports.
Israel threatens a ground operation in Rafah before the start of Ramadan if Hamas does not release the hostages.
EU foreign ministers will meet in Brussels to discuss sanctions against russia, the conflict between Israel and Hamas, and the protection of navigation in the Red Sea.
Finland has extended the closure of the border with Russia for another two months, until April 14, due to security risks.
A Finnish ammunition factory will increase production of artillery shells fivefold this year due to high demand from the Ukrainian army, which is defending itself against Russian invasion.
Finland did not grant asylum to any of the migrants who arrived from Russia across the border at the end of last year.