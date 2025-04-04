$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 6688 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 14429 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 55750 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 198313 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 114513 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 377235 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301533 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212420 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243493 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254748 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119593 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 49256 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 63195 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 34834 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 117852 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 118559 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 198337 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 377259 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 247838 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301551 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10448 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 35381 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 63700 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 49740 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 120060 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Organizations

Yle

News by theme

Finnish volunteer killed in Donetsk region defending Ukraine

In mid-July, a Finnish citizen who was helping the Ukrainian Armed Forces was killed north of occupied Donetsk. This is the fourth volunteer from Finland to be killed in Ukraine.

Society • July 30, 09:30 PM • 101538 views

In Finland, syphilis cases increased by 18%, the highest rate since 1995

The incidence of syphilis in Finland increased by 18% compared to the previous year: 457 cases were reported in 2023, the highest rate since 1995, when registration began.

Society • July 4, 01:08 AM • 22854 views

Finnish Parliament approves defense deal with the US

The Finnish parliament unanimously approved a defense cooperation agreement that allows the United States to use 15 Finnish military facilities and facilitates the movement of American troops and equipment in Finland.

News of the World • July 1, 03:43 PM • 21386 views

Media: Almost all Russian troops based on the border with Finland have been redeployed to the war in Ukraine

Russia has withdrawn up to 80% of its troops from the border with Finland and redeployed them to the war in Ukraine, leaving almost empty garrisons and military bases near the Finnish border.

War • June 19, 01:41 PM • 15747 views

Finland transfers the latest innovations of its defense industry to Ukraine

Finland gives Ukraine the latest weapons, including those still under development, as well as positive feedback on the use of Finnish defense products in Ukraine, which will help in the development of new Finnish military equipment.

War • June 9, 04:53 AM • 23916 views

Finnish Prime Minister on sending military to Ukraine: I don't think this scenario is possible

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo rules out sending Finnish troops to Ukraine, emphasizing that Finland will continue to support Ukraine through arms supplies and military training at Ukraine's request.

War • May 28, 07:59 AM • 20929 views

“Finland will do everything for Ukraine to win” - President Stubb

Finland will do everything to ensure Ukraine's victory in the war against Russia, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said.

War • May 27, 01:20 PM • 19759 views

Finland wants to build a plant to produce TNT equivalent explosives in Europe

Finland is seeking to quickly build a TNT plant to provide Europe with this strategic substance due to an extreme shortage.

Politics • May 6, 12:31 AM • 26776 views

Three Russians detained in Finland for violating sanctions

Three Russian students suspected of exporting dual-use goods from Finland to other countries in violation of sanctions face imprisonment.

Politics • May 3, 09:32 PM • 22837 views

Finland in contact with NATO, EU over GPS interference from Russia - Foreign Minister

Finland is in contact with NATO and the EU about growing GPS interference from Russia, which has increased during Russia's war in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said.

News of the World • May 3, 02:08 PM • 25154 views

russians get access to pilot training in Finland

russian citizens can once again take pilot training in Finland after an EU court lifted sanctions restricting their flights in Europe, but they cannot fly russian-owned aircraft.

News of the World • April 11, 11:23 PM • 30719 views

Zelenskyy: Ukraine has never attacked Russian territory with Western weapons

Ukraine has never used Western weapons to strike at the territory of the Russian Federation, in compliance with the conditions for the use of such weapons set by international partners.

War • April 10, 03:16 PM • 27412 views

A shooting took place at a school in Finland: 12-year-old student wounds three peers

A 12-year-old student opened fire at a school in Vantaa, Finland, wounding three other students and was detained by police.

News of the World • April 2, 09:36 AM • 25402 views

NATO launches large-scale exercises near the borders of Russia with more than 20,000 troops

NATO launches a large-scale military exercise called Nordic Response 24 near the Russian border, involving more than 20,000 troops from 14 countries led by Norway.

News of the World • March 4, 07:57 AM • 24463 views

Cyberattack in Taiwan: Major data breach threatens national security

Hackers in Taiwan have gained unauthorized access to the databases of a major telecommunications company, stealing sensitive military and government data.

Crimes and emergencies • March 1, 04:52 AM • 35274 views

Finnish Foreign Minister proposes to use proceeds from frozen russian assets to buy weapons for Ukraine

The Finnish Foreign Minister suggested using the funds from frozen russian assets to purchase additional weapons and materials for the Ukrainian defense forces.

War • February 29, 04:19 PM • 30195 views

Finland did not prohibit Ukraine from attacking russia with transferred weapons

Finnish officials explained that although Finland did not impose restrictions on Ukraine's use of the weapons provided, the range of Finnish weapons is shorter than that of long-range missiles supplied by other countries.

War • February 28, 07:55 PM • 38019 views

Finland wants to permanently close two temporary checkpoints on the border with Russia

Finland plans to permanently close two temporary checkpoints on the border with Russia, which were mainly used for timber shipments but have been inactive for years due to EU sanctions and a halt in timber imports.

Society • February 21, 11:50 PM • 27749 views

Israel threatens to launch ground operation in Rafah before Ramadan

Israel threatens a ground operation in Rafah before the start of Ramadan if Hamas does not release the hostages.

War • February 19, 05:07 AM • 32809 views

EU Foreign Ministers to discuss the Middle East, Ukraine and sanctions against russia

EU foreign ministers will meet in Brussels to discuss sanctions against russia, the conflict between Israel and Hamas, and the protection of navigation in the Red Sea.

Politics • February 19, 01:28 AM • 35777 views

Finland extends border closure with Russia for another two months

Finland has extended the closure of the border with Russia for another two months, until April 14, due to security risks.

News of the World • February 8, 12:56 PM • 21278 views

Finnish company to increase ammunition production fivefold amid Russia's war against Ukraine

A Finnish ammunition factory will increase production of artillery shells fivefold this year due to high demand from the Ukrainian army, which is defending itself against Russian invasion.

War • February 5, 07:36 AM • 25280 views

Finland has not granted a single asylum application of migrants who came from Russia

Finland did not grant asylum to any of the migrants who arrived from Russia across the border at the end of last year.

News of the World • January 31, 11:30 PM • 28221 views