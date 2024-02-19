EU Foreign Ministers to discuss the Middle East, Ukraine and sanctions against russia

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 90764 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109303 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152059 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155955 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251903 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174519 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165724 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148378 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226706 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

EU Foreign Ministers to discuss the Middle East, Ukraine and sanctions against russia

EU Foreign Ministers to discuss the Middle East, Ukraine and sanctions against russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35755 views

EU foreign ministers will meet in Brussels to discuss sanctions against russia, the conflict between Israel and Hamas, and the protection of navigation in the Red Sea.

EU foreign ministers will meet in Brussels to discuss topical issues. This was reported by Yle, according to UNN.

Details

The EU foreign ministers will meet in Brussels to discuss a number of topical issues, including the situation in the Middle East and Ukraine.

The EU countries are expected to deliver new concrete messages of support for Ukraine. The 30th package of sanctions against russia is scheduled to be finalized by the second anniversary of the war on February 24.

According to reports, the EU countries, with the exception of Hungary, could have already imposed sanctions against the terrorist state last week. However, the resolution of the conflict between Israel and Hamas has become a problem for finding a common line among EU countries.

Add

One of the key topics of the meeting was the launch of an EU operation in the Red Sea to protect shipping.

German Defense Minister Calls on the US to Support Ukraine to Protect American Interests18.02.24, 23:13 • 35801 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

PoliticsNews of the World
yleYle
red-seaRed Sea
european-unionEuropean Union
brusselsBrussels
united-statesUnited States
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine

