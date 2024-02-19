EU Foreign Ministers to discuss the Middle East, Ukraine and sanctions against russia

EU foreign ministers will meet in Brussels to discuss topical issues. This was reported by Yle, according to UNN.

Details

The EU foreign ministers will meet in Brussels to discuss a number of topical issues, including the situation in the Middle East and Ukraine.

The EU countries are expected to deliver new concrete messages of support for Ukraine. The 30th package of sanctions against russia is scheduled to be finalized by the second anniversary of the war on February 24.

According to reports, the EU countries, with the exception of Hungary, could have already imposed sanctions against the terrorist state last week. However, the resolution of the conflict between Israel and Hamas has become a problem for finding a common line among EU countries.

Add

One of the key topics of the meeting was the launch of an EU operation in the Red Sea to protect shipping.

German Defense Minister Calls on the US to Support Ukraine to Protect American Interests