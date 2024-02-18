German Defense Minister Calls on the US to Support Ukraine to Protect American Interests

The German Defense Minister calls on the United States to provide additional military assistance to Ukraine, as failure to provide this financial support could harm the American economy. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius asked US lawmakers to approve additional military aid for Ukraine. He warned that failure to do so could threaten America's economic interests.

Pistorius emphasized that Ukraine's defeat has the potential to cause negative consequences for both Europe and the United States.

Geographically, Europe is far from Iowa or Wisconsin, but still very close in terms of security policy - said Borys Pistorius.

In addition, the Secretary emphasized that the invasion of russia's president putin poses a threat to the "rules-based international order." Therefore, he said, the political situation in Europe has direct implications for the security of the United States.

Less security in Europe means less security for the United States. - Borys Pistorius said.

Germany calls on its European partners to increase arms supplies to Ukraine.

Kuleba believes that Germany will still supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles