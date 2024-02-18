ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92043 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109453 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152203 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156059 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252082 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174539 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165739 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148385 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226796 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39426 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 73712 views
March 1, 05:07 PM • 41814 views
March 1, 05:22 PM • 34714 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 67254 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252082 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226796 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 212763 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 238479 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 225201 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92043 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 67254 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 73712 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113276 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114159 views
German Defense Minister Calls on the US to Support Ukraine to Protect American Interests

German Defense Minister Calls on the US to Support Ukraine to Protect American Interests

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35803 views

The German Defense Minister calls on the United States to provide additional military assistance to Ukraine to prevent a russian invasion that could harm American economic interests.

The German Defense Minister calls on the United States to provide additional military assistance to Ukraine, as failure to provide this financial support could harm the American economy. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius asked US lawmakers to approve additional military aid for Ukraine. He warned that failure to do so could threaten America's economic interests.

Pistorius emphasized that Ukraine's defeat has the potential to cause negative consequences for both Europe and the United States.

Geographically, Europe is far from Iowa or Wisconsin, but still very close in terms of security policy

- said Borys Pistorius.

In addition, the Secretary emphasized that the invasion of russia's president putin poses a threat to the "rules-based international order." Therefore, he said, the political situation in Europe has direct implications for the security of the United States.

Less security in Europe means less security for the United States.

- Borys Pistorius said.

Add

Germany calls on its European partners to increase arms supplies to Ukraine.

Kuleba believes that Germany will still supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles18.02.24, 14:30 • 102735 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPoliticsNews of the World
iowaIowa
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
borys-pistoriusBoris Pistorius
europeEurope
germanyGermany
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba

Contact us about advertising