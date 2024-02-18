Kuleba believes that Germany will still supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes that Germany will eventually supply Ukraine with high-precision cruise missiles Taurus. He said this on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on February 17, UNN reports citing DW.

"The fact that you don't hear a clear no is an answer in itself. We still believe that such problems will be solved at some point, life has taught us that over the past two years," he told Kuleba.

Kuleba recalled that so far any discussion about supplying Ukraine with new types of weapons started with a refusal, and the German government hesitated before transferring Leopard tanks to Kiev.

Kuleba justified his hopes by the fact that Germany is currently noticeably increasing its support for Ukraine. According to the minister, this was also demonstrated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin, during which a long-term agreement on security cooperation between the two countries was signed and the allocation of a new military aid package to Kiev was approved.

Kuleba emphasized the special importance of Taurus missiles for Ukraine.

"There is only one way to destroy Russian capabilities in Ukraine. It needs to be hit deep inside the occupied territories, and the Taurus along with American ATACMS missiles are the most advanced weapons to accomplish this task. If we want to strike behind the front line, disrupt their logistics, destroy their arsenals, this can only be done with long-range missiles," the Ukrainian foreign minister explained.

Supplement

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a speech at the Munich Security Conference evaded direct answers to the question of why the FRG does not provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with long-range Taurus cruise missiles.

In January, the German Bundestag did not support a call to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine.