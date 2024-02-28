$41.340.03
Finland did not prohibit Ukraine from attacking russia with transferred weapons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38019 views

Finnish officials explained that although Finland did not impose restrictions on Ukraine's use of the weapons provided, the range of Finnish weapons is shorter than that of long-range missiles supplied by other countries.

Finland did not prohibit Ukraine from attacking russia with transferred weapons

Finland has not imposed restrictions on the use of weapons sent to Ukraine, so Kyiv can use them in russia. This was reported by Yle with reference to Finnish officials, UNN writes.

Details

According to Defense Minister Antti Häkkinen, the restrictions on the use of weapons were imposed mainly by those countries that provided Ukraine with long-range missile systems.

At the moment, we are talking about large countries that, among other things, have provided long-range missile systems, and of course they have the right to decide how these weapons can be used

- said Häkkinen.

Scholz continues to reject the idea of providing Ukraine with Taurus missiles22.02.24, 11:11 • 26218 views

Instead, Mikko Savola, Deputy Chairman of the Defense Committee , clarified that the weapons provided by Finland "in principle" could be used in russia. However, the range of the weapons provided by Finland is shorter than, for example, long-range missiles.

At the same time, the publication emphasizes that  Finland does not publicly disclose what weapons it has provided to Ukraine

Recall

A spokesperson for the British Ministry of Defense said that how Kyiv uses cruise missiles donated by other countries is "a matter for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
Yle
Ministry of Defence (United Kingdom)
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Finland
Ukraine
Kyiv
