Finland did not prohibit Ukraine from attacking russia with transferred weapons

Finland has not imposed restrictions on the use of weapons sent to Ukraine, so Kyiv can use them in russia. This was reported by Yle with reference to Finnish officials, UNN writes.

According to Defense Minister Antti Häkkinen, the restrictions on the use of weapons were imposed mainly by those countries that provided Ukraine with long-range missile systems.

At the moment, we are talking about large countries that, among other things, have provided long-range missile systems, and of course they have the right to decide how these weapons can be used - said Häkkinen.

Instead, Mikko Savola, Deputy Chairman of the Defense Committee , clarified that the weapons provided by Finland "in principle" could be used in russia. However, the range of the weapons provided by Finland is shorter than, for example, long-range missiles.

At the same time, the publication emphasizes that Finland does not publicly disclose what weapons it has provided to Ukraine

A spokesperson for the British Ministry of Defense said that how Kyiv uses cruise missiles donated by other countries is "a matter for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.