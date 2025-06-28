In Odesa, a teacher and her husband died as a result of an enemy strike

$41.590.00
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 04:06 PM
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
June 27, 03:12 PM
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
June 27, 01:01 PM
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
June 27, 10:27 AM
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
June 27, 10:12 AM
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
June 27, 09:36 AM
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
June 27, 09:07 AM
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
June 26, 04:34 PM
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Germany raises minimum wage, moving to second place in the EUJune 28, 12:50 AM • 11930 views
Russia attacked a 21-story residential building in Odesa: the State Emergency Service showed the consequencesJune 28, 01:28 AM • 15314 views
Senate Fails to Limit Trump's Use of Military Against IranJune 28, 01:45 AM • 10227 views
Former head of Venezuelan intelligence pleads guilty in US drug trafficking caseJune 28, 01:58 AM • 7660 views
Partisans sabotaged the railway near Yasynuvata in Donetsk region - ATESHJune 28, 03:51 AM • 10635 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 03:12 PM
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 122525 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
June 27, 01:01 PM
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second timeJune 27, 11:13 AM • 125029 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
June 26, 04:34 PM
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebrities07:59 AM • 2768 views
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from VeniceJune 27, 03:37 PM • 27387 views
The first lady of North Korea appeared in public with a handbag resembling GucciJune 27, 02:27 PM • 33585 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 122525 views
Third season of "Squid Game" series on Netflix from June 27: Seong Gi-hun returns to the gameJune 27, 10:28 AM • 66829 views
In Odesa, a teacher and her husband died as a result of an enemy strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1544 views

As a result of the enemy shelling of Odesa, social pedagogue Kateryna Borsynska and her husband Valentyn died. Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov expressed condolences to educators and relatives.

In Odesa, a teacher and her husband died as a result of an enemy strike

As a result of an enemy attack on Odesa, a teacher and her husband died, Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov reported on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"As a result of enemy shelling, a person of the most peaceful profession in the world died: Kateryna Borsynska, a teacher and social pedagogue at Mykhailiv Lyceum, and her husband Valentyn," Trukhanov said.

Trukhanov expressed condolences to all educators in Odesa in connection with this loss.

"We share this loss with the educational community of our city. Sincere condolences to family and friends," the mayor noted.

Addition

As a result of an enemy drone attack that occurred on the night of June 28, two people died and 17 were injured in Odesa and the region, including three children. A 21-story building, outbuildings, an administrative building, warehouses, and a gas station building were damaged.

SocietyWar
Ukraine
Odesa
