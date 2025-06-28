In Odesa, a teacher and her husband died as a result of an enemy strike

As a result of an enemy attack on Odesa, a teacher and her husband died, Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov reported on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"As a result of enemy shelling, a person of the most peaceful profession in the world died: Kateryna Borsynska, a teacher and social pedagogue at Mykhailiv Lyceum, and her husband Valentyn," Trukhanov said.

Trukhanov expressed condolences to all educators in Odesa in connection with this loss.

"We share this loss with the educational community of our city. Sincere condolences to family and friends," the mayor noted.

Addition

As a result of an enemy drone attack that occurred on the night of June 28, two people died and 17 were injured in Odesa and the region, including three children. A 21-story building, outbuildings, an administrative building, warehouses, and a gas station building were damaged.