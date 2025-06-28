$41.590.00
US uncovers $10 billion Medicare fraud: key figure from Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1282 views

US prosecutors have charged 11 individuals in a scheme orchestrated by a man from Russia, which fraudulently billed Medicare for $10.6 billion for medical equipment. The criminal organization used personal information of one million Medicare recipients, receiving at least $41 million from Medicare and approximately $900 million from additional insurance companies.

US uncovers $10 billion Medicare fraud: key figure from Russia

Federal prosecutors in the United States on Friday charged 11 people in a scheme orchestrated by a man from Russia to defraud Medicare - the US health insurance program - of $10.6 billion by fraudulently billing for expensive medical equipment. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

According to the indictment dated June 18, a “transnational criminal organization” established a “multi-billion dollar health care fraud and money laundering scheme” that involved acquiring dozens of medical equipment companies from previous legitimate owners to commit the fraud.

In a statement, prosecutors said that more than a million Medicare beneficiaries had their personal information stolen, which the defendants used to submit billions of dollars in claims to Medicare and its supplemental insurers.

Claims were filed through medical equipment providers that the group had acquired, but no equipment was ever sent.

Medicare paid “approximately $41 million as a result of fraudulent claims,” and additional insurance companies are estimated to have paid $900 million more between 2022 and 2024, prosecutors wrote.

The scheme was orchestrated by Imam Nakhmatullayev, who resides in Russia, officials said. He reportedly managed other defendants who were in Estonia, the Czech Republic, and the United States.

The fraud was discovered after hundreds of thousands of Americans reported their concerns to Medicare and its contractors after receiving explanations of benefit forms that indicated they had allegedly received equipment they did not order or receive, the indictment states.

According to the indictment, the organization transferred its proceeds through shell companies to bank accounts in countries such as Singapore, Pakistan, and Israel, and laundered them through cryptocurrency, The New York Times reported.

Addition

A new phishing campaign impersonates Apple and Google, sending fake “sponsored attack” notifications to devices. Clicking on these phishing links can lead to data theft or malware infection.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Israel
The Guardian
The New York Times
Singapore
Czech Republic
United States
Estonia
Apple Inc.
Pakistan
Google
Tesla
