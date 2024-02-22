Scholz continues to reject the idea of providing Ukraine with Taurus missiles

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz "fully" supports the ruling coalition's proposal to supply Ukraine with longer-range weapons systems, but still rejects the idea of transferring Taurus cruise missiles. This was announced by the official representative of the German government Steffen Gebestreit on February 21, UNN reports with reference to DW.

Details

The day before, the parliamentary coalition factions presented a draft resolution to the Bundestag calling for expanding arms exports to Ukraine, including "additional necessary long-range weapons systems and ammunition," as this would help "ensure targeted attacks on strategically important targets located far behind the Russian aggressor's lines." However, Taurus missiles are not explicitly mentioned in the text.

Gebestreit said that Scholz's opinion on this issue has not changed.

Meanwhile, according to Reuters, dissatisfaction with the chancellor's position is spreading in the German coalition, especially in the ranks of the Greens and the Free Democratic Party (in addition to them, the coalition includes Scholz's Social Democratic Party (SPD)).

After the coalition resolution was introduced, the CDU/CSU opposition bloc announced that they would submit their own proposal to the Bundestag to expand military aid to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which would explicitly call for the delivery of Taurus. Discussions in parliament are scheduled for Thursday, February 22.

Addendum

The Taurus is one of the most advanced missiles in service with the German Air Force. The Ukrainian government officially requested them from Germany in May 2023. In early October, Scholz refused to supply the missiles because of fears that the Ukrainian Armed Forces would use the German missiles to strike at Russian territory, given their range, DW reports. They are capable of hitting targets from high altitudes and distances of up to 500 kilometers, and even destroying bunkers.