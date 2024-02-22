Scholz continues to reject the idea of providing Ukraine with Taurus missiles

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 41644 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 162857 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 96557 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 337474 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 276202 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 204882 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 239519 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253547 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159646 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372587 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
48%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 136561 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 105509 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 98856 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 41534 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 87656 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 88751 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 162803 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 337406 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 233606 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 276167 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 28552 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 42325 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 35269 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 99622 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 106248 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Scholz continues to reject the idea of providing Ukraine with Taurus missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26218 views

The German Chancellor supports the provision of long-range weapons to Ukraine, but still refuses to transfer Taurus cruise missiles.

Scholz continues to reject the idea of providing Ukraine with Taurus missiles

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz "fully" supports the ruling coalition's proposal to supply Ukraine with longer-range weapons systems, but still rejects the idea of transferring Taurus cruise missiles. This was announced by the official representative of the German government Steffen Gebestreit on February 21, UNN reports with reference to DW.

Details

The day before, the parliamentary coalition factions presented a draft resolution to the Bundestag calling for expanding arms exports to Ukraine, including "additional necessary long-range weapons systems and ammunition," as this would help "ensure targeted attacks on strategically important targets located far behind the Russian aggressor's lines." However, Taurus missiles are not explicitly mentioned in the text.

Gebestreit said that Scholz's opinion on this issue has not changed.

Meanwhile, according to Reuters, dissatisfaction with the chancellor's position is spreading in the German coalition, especially in the ranks of the Greens and the Free Democratic Party (in addition to them, the coalition includes Scholz's Social Democratic Party (SPD)).

After the coalition resolution was introduced, the CDU/CSU opposition bloc announced that they would submit their own proposal to the Bundestag to expand military aid to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which would explicitly call for the delivery of Taurus. Discussions in parliament are scheduled for Thursday, February 22.

Addendum

The Taurus is one of the most advanced missiles in service with the German Air Force. The Ukrainian government officially requested them from Germany in May 2023. In early October, Scholz refused to supply the missiles because of fears that the Ukrainian Armed Forces would use the German missiles to strike at Russian territory, given their range, DW reports. They are capable of hitting targets from high altitudes and distances of up to 500 kilometers, and even destroying bunkers. 

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Deutsche Welle
Bundestag
Social Democratic Party of Germany
Reuters
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Olaf Scholz
Ukraine
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87